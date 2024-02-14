MACD Color Histogram

5

Looking for MT4 version? 

The MACD Histogram Indicator is an enhanced version of the traditional MACD indicator, offering superior insights into market trends and momentum shifts. Unlike the default MACD in MT5, this version features a histogram, making it easier for traders to visualize and interpret market conditions.

Advantages over the default MACD indicator:

  • Enhanced Visuals: The histogram provides a bar chart representation of the difference between the MACD line and the signal line, making it simpler to identify bullish and bearish trends.
  • Color-Coded Momentum Shifts: Bars change color with market momentum shifts—green for bullish and red for bearish—providing immediate visual cues for potential trend reversals.
  • Customizable Display: Users can choose to hide the MACD line, signal line, or histogram based on their preferences, offering greater flexibility and customization.
  • Divergence Detection: The indicator highlights potential divergences between price movements and the MACD, signaling possible market reversals.

Inputs:

  • InpFastEMA (Fast EMA Period)
  • InpSlowEMA (Slow EMA Period)
  • InpSignalSMA (Signal SMA Period)
  • ShowMACDLines (Show MACD/Signal Lines)
  • ShowHistogram (Show Histogram)

These inputs allow traders to tailor the indicator to their specific trading strategies and market conditions.

Why Choose the MACD Histogram Indicator?

  • Intuitive and Easy to Use: Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator simplifies the analysis of market trends with clear visual signals.
  • Customizable: Adjust the settings to fit your trading style, whether you prefer detailed line analysis or clean, minimalistic charts.
  • Powerful Insights: Quickly detect momentum shifts and potential reversals, enabling more informed and timely trading decisions.

Ready to elevate your trading strategy? Download the MACD Histogram Indicator today and gain a clearer, more actionable view of the markets!

Reviews 1
strazzy
197
strazzy 2024.06.02 12:36 
 

excellent indicator

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5 (5)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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strazzy 2024.06.02 12:36 
 

excellent indicator

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