MACD Max Free

A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator

The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA.

This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods.

A more featured version is available with colored candles+conditions, full alerts+conditions, line coloring, DEMA and TEMA options; MACD MAX







Features

- MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA



- separate MA method options for each fast-slow-signal MACD components ie 12-fast-SMA, 26-slow-LWMA, 9-signal-EMA

- MTF

- historgram is slope colored









Troubleshooting:

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.