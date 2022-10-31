Symbol Overlay

5
This indicator plots another symbol on the current chart. A different timeframe can be used for the symbol, with an option to display in multiple timeframe mode (1 overlay candle per several chart candles). Basic indicators are provided. To adjust scaling of prices from different symbols, the overlay prices are scaled to the visible chart price space.


Features

  • symbol and timeframe input
  • MTF display
  • option to vertically invert chart, eg overlay USDJPY, invert to show JPYUSD
  • data window values; open, high, low, close
  • option to show Bid/Ask levels
  • multiple loadings supported


Reviews 3
varon
532
varon 2024.02.28 11:45 
 

Thank you very much! This is the best indicator! With everything that I need, mirror, bid-ask, line-chart etc! 10 stars from 5!!!

Sergei Kiriakov
2162
Sergei Kiriakov 2023.12.13 12:08 
 

this is the best overlay indicator

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Larger Price Time Crosshair Data MT5
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This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show. All Features optional to use font, size and color options Price Scale option to hide the default MT5 price scale option to show horizontal lines at price levels prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points),
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Draw by Hand Tool
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This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. Drawings can be made to stick to the CHART (moves with chart scroll), or to stick to the WINDOW (does not move with chart scroll). Features: all drawings are individually styled, color, width show/hide each drawing type delete last drawing drawings, on chart and on window, remain through TF changes and terminal re-starts, until the indicator is removed Panel: stylable colors scalable in size
Shape Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
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This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
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RSI Color Candles with Moving Average
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See RSI values turned into colored candles This indicator provides both colored candles and a colored moving average. 6 drawaing styles are provided to allow customization of the color coding. Applying coding to the chart may help in conceptualizing price trend and impulse movements defined through RSI values. Features - optional colored candles - optional colored ma - 6 draw styles; RSI slope RSI above/below overbought/oversold levels RSI above/below level 50 RSI above/below it's moving average
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Tick Speed Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
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Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
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This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported. Chart features: adjustable symbol and tf draggable multiple mini charts color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors candle coloring candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel zoom in/out
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Bollinger Bands Max Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
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A flexible BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have 2 standard deviation levels. A more featured version is available with 5 deviation levels, color gradients to lines and filling as well as candles, with full alerts too: Bollinger Bands Max MT5 Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  2 adjustabl
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Tick Speed Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
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Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
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This indicator plots Heiken Ashi candles in a subwindow instead of the main chart, making it possible to analyse HA candles whilst keeping the main chart clean. - optional bid/close line is provided, stylable, updates on tick - HA candles are stylable via the inputs tab - optional price smoothing to the HA candles, with moving average period and method options - auto-scaling when scrolling back and forth
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MACD Max Free
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A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. A more featured version is available with colored candles+conditions, full alerts+conditions, line coloring, DEMA and TEMA options; MACD MAX Fe
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Market Ticker Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
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Larger Price Time Crosshair Data
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (6)
Utilities
This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show. All Features optional to use font, size and color options Price Scale option to hide the default MT4 price scale option to show horizontal lines at price levels prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points),
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Shape Pack
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5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
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Tick Speed Free
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5 (1)
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Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
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Bollinger Bands Max Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4.67 (3)
Indicators
A BB indicator with MA options You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA. You now also have up to 3 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Options: - MTF - moving average type SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA -  3 adjustable deviation levels - separate coloring to lines and texts Troubleshooting: - If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and consid
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Market Ticker Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
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A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
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Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
Tick Speed Pro
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
Bollinger Bands Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA. You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels, and deviation-colored candles are provided. Options: - MTF - moving average type SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA -  5 adjustable deviation levels - color gradients to BB lines, candles, and texts - show-hide button to declutter the chart - full aler
MACD Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
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A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA-DEMA-TEMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too. Features - MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMM
Pivot Types with Levels MTF
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: 4 +/- levels MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min Hour and minute time offset Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candles on level c
Drawing Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Mini Chart
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged and resized into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported. Chart features: adjustable symbol and tf draggable resizeable multiple mini charts color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors candle coloring candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel optional background color gradient predfined period separators on all tf's (eg 1hr/1day sep on 1Min, 4hr/1day se
Market Ticker Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of t
Bollinger Bands Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Styling wise, there are color gradients provided for deviation filling, candles (bars too), deviation lines and texts. Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  5 adjustable deviation lev
MACD Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 2 components, separately! You can select from SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, ADAPTIVE MA, FRACTAL MA, DEMA, TEMA, VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC MA, and can even use a separate method for each 2 fast-slow. The signal line has options from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types i
Pivot Types with Levels MTF MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: - 4 +/- levels - MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min - Hour and minute time offset - Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level - Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels - Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candle
Drawing Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
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varon
532
varon 2024.02.28 11:45 
 

Thank you very much! This is the best indicator! With everything that I need, mirror, bid-ask, line-chart etc! 10 stars from 5!!!

Sergei Kiriakov
2162
Sergei Kiriakov 2023.12.13 12:08 
 

this is the best overlay indicator

John Louis Fernando Diamante
29914
Reply from developer John Louis Fernando Diamante 2023.12.16 04:44
A gif recording of live updating on new ticks has been added to the product description.
If I run it, there is no issue, it updates the overlay chart on every new tick from the current chart, and the scaled overlay chart matches the other symbol.
If the other symbol or timeframe is not yet ready, you can refresh the chart, though the indicator has been updated to do this automatically.
The indicator has also been updated to include more possible error printouts for any issues that may arise.
lywer
179
lywer 2022.12.19 11:56 
 

indicator stops working in realtime chart. please fix.

John Louis Fernando Diamante
29914
Reply from developer John Louis Fernando Diamante 2022.12.19 22:56
I haven't noticed any issue, so I will need some information; are there any prinouts in the experts tab of the terminal, and how do I replicate the issue?
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