Vertex Aurum Gold

Vertex Aurum Gold — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Auto-Trading System for XAUUSD

Vertex Aurum Gold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around Smart Money Concepts market structure. It detects swing and internal structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity zones directly on the chart, then uses that structure as the basis for a rule-based signal, execution, and risk engine. Structure detection can also be run on its own, with auto-trading switched off, for chart analysis only.

Market Structure and Zones

Structure is tracked on two levels at once: internal structure, using a short confirmation length for more frequent breaks, and swing structure, using a longer confirmation length for the larger trend. Each level draws its own Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) lines, with independent display filters per direction. Swing points are labeled HH/HL/LH/LL, and Strong/Weak High-Low liquidity levels are marked separately from the break lines.

Order blocks are drawn from both internal and swing structure breaks, each with its own kept-object count, an ATR-based or average-range filter for what counts as a valid base candle, and a choice of mitigation rule based on close price or high/low touch. Fair Value Gaps are drawn from three-candle gaps, with an optional auto-threshold that filters out gaps smaller than the average candle body, and can be extended forward by a set number of bars. Equal Highs and Equal Lows are marked using a configurable swing length and an ATR-ratio equality threshold, and a Premium/Discount band with a 50% equilibrium line is drawn between the active swing high and low.

Signal Engine and Order Execution

Four independent signal types can be enabled or disabled separately, each contributing toward a minimum-confluence vote before an entry is taken: Order Block Retest, with separate sub-switches for internal and swing order blocks; Fair Value Gap Fill; Liquidity Sweep followed by a CHoCH within a configurable bar lookback; and a Premium/Discount bias, buying in the Discount zone and selling in the Premium zone. When more than one signal is required, the EA keeps the zone of the first signal that fired in each direction rather than letting a later signal overwrite it, using a fixed priority order between signal types.

Orders can be sent as market-only, pending-only, or a combination of both. Pending orders can be placed at the zone edge or the zone midpoint, with a configurable expiry in bars, and entry can be confirmed either by a wick touch or by requiring a full candle close inside the zone. A spread filter blocks new entries once spread exceeds a configured point threshold, and both the maximum concurrent trades and a minimum cooldown in bars between entries are configurable.

Risk and Position Management

Lot sizing is set either by a fixed volume or by a percentage of account equity. Stop Loss can be set by a fixed point distance, an ATR multiple, or the structural edge of the entry zone, while Take Profit is set by a Risk:Reward multiplier on the SL distance. An optional Recovery Mode adds a buffer on top of TP to help offset a prior loss, calculated either by money or by price distance, and scoped to either the most recent losing trade or the full accumulated losing streak. SL/TP distance is automatically kept above the broker's minimum stop/freeze level, with widening and retry if a broker rejects an order for invalid stops.

Partial Close can take a configurable percentage of volume off the table once a configurable percentage of TP is reached, and is skipped once a position is already at minimum lot. An optional TP1/TP2 mode treats the original TP as a virtual first stage, with the real TP sent to the broker calculated as a percentage of the TP1 distance, a dedicated RR multiple, or an ATR multiple. A per-trade trailing stop can activate once a configurable percentage of TP1 or TP2 is reached, then move the stop loss either by a percentage of the TP distance or by an ATR multiple as price continues in favor.

An optional module increases lot size after consecutive losing trades, using either a multiplier or a fixed additive step, up to a configurable maximum number of steps, and resets on the next winning trade. Two independent lot caps — an absolute maximum and a maximum percent of equity — are enforced regardless of what the sizing formula calculates.

Filters and Account Protection

A news filter uses MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar, with filters by currency, by title keyword, and by impact level, and a configurable pause window before and after each matching event. When an event enters its blackout window, the EA can either finish the current cycle normally or close all open positions immediately, depending on the selected action.

Trading days can be enabled or disabled individually from Monday through Sunday. Four session windows — Asian, European, US, and the Europe/US overlap — can each be enabled independently with their own start and end times, using a broker time, local/VPS time, or auto-detected time source.

Account protection includes a Daily Loss Limit that stops new entries for the rest of the day once a threshold, set as a percent of the day's starting equity or a fixed dollar amount, is reached; an Account Stop-Loss kill-switch that permanently stops the EA once the account loss exceeds a threshold measured against either the initial deposit or the highest equity peak reached, with a choice between blocking new entries only or also closing all open trades; and a configurable maximum number of new trades per day, independent of the max-concurrent-trades limit. Slippage is capped in pips on market fills, and if a market order is rejected specifically for invalid stop distance, the EA automatically widens SL/TP by a configurable percentage and retries, up to a configurable number of attempts.

Dashboard and Recommended Setup

An on-chart panel, with a configurable position, shows the detected account type, current EA state, active signals, open trade count, and other live status information. The panel can optionally re-theme the chart background and candle colors to match on attach.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) and its common broker-specific variants
  • A low-spread account and a stable VPS are recommended for continuous operation

Support

Questions and requests can be submitted through the product's comments section or via mql5.com private messages.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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