Smart Pair Trading

5 

  Smart Pair Trading — Statistical Arbitrage EA 
Trade the relationship, not the direction.
 
Smart Pair Trading is a market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from the natural tendency of two correlated instruments to drift apart and then snap back together. Instead of guessing whether a market goes up or down, it trades the spread between two symbols — buying the undervalued leg and selling the overvalued one — and closes when they converge. This is the same statistical-arbitrage logic used by quant desks, packaged into a fully automated, set-and-forget EA.
 
Why Smart Pair Trading?
 
     
  • Market-neutral by design. Because you hold one long and one short leg at the same time, broad market swings largely cancel out. The EA targets the gap between two instruments, giving you a return stream that behaves differently from a typical trend or scalping system.
    •  
  • Built on real statistics, not indicators. Every trade is driven by live OLS regression (rolling beta + alpha) and a normalized Z-score of the spread — the same toolkit used in institutional pairs trading. No repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic.
    •  
  • Correlation filter keeps you out of bad trades. The EA continuously measures the correlation between your two symbols and refuses to open a position when the relationship breaks down. If the pair stops behaving like a pair, the EA simply waits.
    •  
  • Smart Exit takes profit on convergence. A tunable convergence target lets you bank profit early, mid-way, or hold for full mean-reversion — you control how patient the exit is.
    •  
  • Noise-filtered signals. An EMA smoothing layer cleans micro-noise out of the Z-score so the EA reacts to genuine divergence, not random tick spikes.
    •  
  • Disciplined risk and timing controls. Profit target, loss limit, post-trade cooldown, an extra cooldown after losing trades, one-trade-per-candle protection, and fully separate trading windows for entries and exits.
    •  
  • Broker-proof execution. Automatic digit detection (2/3-digit gold, 4/5-digit forex), per-symbol slippage scaling, and automatic lot normalization to each symbol's volume rules mean the EA behaves identically across brokers.
    •  
  • Live on-chart dashboard. A clean panel shows correlation, live Z-score, entry/exit levels, OLS beta, open P/L, hold time, smart-exit target, cooldown timers, win rate, and profit factor at a glance.
    •  
 
Key Features at a Glance
 
     
  • Statistical-arbitrage core: rolling OLS beta/alpha + Z-score spread model
    •  
  • Adjustable entry / exit thresholds for any volatility regime
    •  
  • Real-time correlation filter with absolute-correlation support (works on inversely correlated pairs too)
    •  
  • Smart Exit convergence target (early / mid / late exit, your choice)
    •  
  • EMA signal smoothing to suppress noise and false entries
    •  
  • Account-currency profit target and loss limit
    •  
  • Post-trade cooldown + extra cooldown after a loss
    •  
  • One-trade-per-candle protection against over-trading
    •  
  • Independent time windows for opening and closing trades
    •  
  • Automatic broker digit + slippage + lot adjustment
    •  
  • Professional real-time dashboard with full trade analytics
    •  
  • Magic-number isolation — runs safely alongside your other systems
    •  
 
Recommended Setup
 
     
  • Pairs: Any two correlated (or inversely correlated) instruments — e.g. EURUSD / XAUUSD, AUDUSD / XAUUSD, XAUUSD / BTCUSD, or correlated indices.
    •  
  • Calculation timeframe: M1 (default) for responsive intraday pair trading.
    •  
  • Account: Hedging account required (the EA holds two opposing positions simultaneously).
    •  
  • Minimum balance: Size your lots to your account; the EA auto-normalizes volume to broker limits.
    •  
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.
    •  
 
 
Tip: Start on a demo account, confirm both symbols are available with your broker, and tune the Entry/Exit thresholds and correlation filter to your chosen pair before going live.
 
 
Requirements
 
     
  • MetaTrader 5, hedging account type
    •  
  • Both symbols available in Market Watch with sufficient history on the calculation timeframe
    •  
  • Broker offering both instruments you intend to pair
    •  
 
Support
 
Questions about settings, pair selection, or optimization? Send me a message — I'm happy to help you get the most out of Smart Pair Trading.
 
Risk warning: Trading leveraged products carries a high level of risk. Statistical arbitrage relies on historical relationships between instruments that can change or break down. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


    

    
  



  


  

    

      
Reviews 1

    

    



    

      
playgold
1111


      

        

          
            
              playgold
            
            
              2026.07.13 06:00 
            
            
          
            

        

         
        

          

                
This is a very good and flexible implementation of the pair trading concept. The inputs look familiar to those of us who started with a certain pair trading EA that became popular in the last couple of months, but the implementation is different. This EA actually gives slightly better results in some of my backtests, e.g. with my broker's real ticks for the XAUUSD/XAUEUR pair (and trading only XAUEUR), the reference EA is profitable only since March 2026, whereas this one already since late January 2026. It also has a daily drawdown limit that the reference EA lacks. User support is great, and the developer considers feature requests.

          

        

      

    




  

  

    

      
Recommended products

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Malaysian Support and Resistance
      
      

        
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SmartRisk MA Pro
      
      

        
Oleg Polyanchuk

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      
      

        
Adam Gerasimov

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! 
This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. 
Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. 
Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Prism Scalper
      
      

        
VALU VENTURES LTD

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Pulse Scalper
      
      

        
Premananth R

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Gold Pulse Scalper  (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Discounted   price.     The price will increase by $50 with every 3 purchases. Final price $1800 Live Signal VT Markets:  CLICK HERE   (Coming Soon) Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Ma

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Eldorado Scalper
      
      

        
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hamster Scalping mt5
      
      

        
Ramil Minniakhmetov

        

          

          4.71 (241)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GoldenEagle
      
      

        
Chantal Thys

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities.  Key Features:  Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends  RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps  ATR Volatility Filter – Detects

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Classic Market Surfer EA
      
      

        
Buti Andy Moeng

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        FTMO Trading EA MT5
      
      

        
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. 
Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aurum Gold Pro
      
      

        
Mainara Mello Da Silva

        

          

          1 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD).
The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD
• Timeframe: H1
• One trade at a time
• A

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        BubisQuant
      
      

        
Mihail Alexandru Ciobanu Ciobanu

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BubisQuant EA — Multistrategy + Grid Recovery for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and Forex  
 LAUNCH PROMO: $49 (limited time) — price will increase as the product matures. Early buyers get the lowest price + free lifetime updates. 
Get in early and lock in the launch price. 
******************* DOWNLOAD SETFILES  *******************  Date: 03/07/2026 ******************* DOWNLOAD DOCUMENTATION ********* 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XAU Scalper Pro EA
      
      

        
Ayman Ramadan Soroor

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Product Name XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading 
Introduction XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control. The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management 
Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Sc

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fundamental Robot MT5
      
      

        
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  
The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. 
Using EA : 

The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. 
These are main parameters must be set

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Safe Gold Trend Pro
      
      

        
Patrick Deslauriers

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features  Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold  Recommended timeframe: M15  Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis  Vol

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
      
      

        
John Muguimi Njue

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Multi-Strategy Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the FOREX and XAUUSD markets with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced hybrid strategies—including breakout, mean reversion, trend following, scalping, and Asian session—with sophisticated 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Momentum Scalper Stop
      
      

        
Andri Okta Nograha

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Momentum Scalper Stop is a high-speed, fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for fast-paced trading environments. It specializes in capturing explosive price movements and momentum breakouts on low timeframes (M1). By using an advanced Straddle Strategy , the EA instantly deploys pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) around the current market price, waiting to catch rapid spikes caused by high volatility or news events. This EA is heavily optimized for major instruments with hig

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GridPilot MT5
      
      

        
Manuraj Dhanda

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Directionless Grid Trading With Smart Auto‑Pruning & Visual Dashboard GridPilot MT5 is a modern, direction‑agnostic grid trading system engineered for stability, clarity, and long‑term robustness. It automatically builds a balanced buy/sell grid around price, takes profits at predefined pip intervals, and intelligently prunes older positions to prevent runaway exposure - all while giving you a clean, real‑time dashboard directly on the chart. This EA is designed for traders who want a simple, s

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        HMA Scalper Pro EA
      
      

        
Vladimir Shumikhin

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 
OVERVIEW 
HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. 
The EA supports both Netting a

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        PSAR Expert Extended MT5
      
      

        
Alexander Fedosov

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ICT Sentinel
      
      

        
Allan Njuguna Kimani

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trade Assistant 8 Analyzer MT5
      
      

        
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
CyberBot – Your Professional 8-in-1 Investment Manager Assistant 
The   Panel 8 Manager Analyzer   is a sophisticated trading tool designed as a reliable   CyberBot   — an advanced trading assistant that integrates eight powerful investment managers working simultaneously. This system is built to identify market opportunities and deliver highly precise analysis that traders can confidently use as a primary reference for decision-making. Developed by a dedicated team of experienced market analyst

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        RSI Master PRO EA
      
      

        
Luis Corso

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Overview:
RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features:
•  RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Blazing Night Scalper MT5
      
      

        
Scott Fredeman

        

          

          4.85 (20)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED 

Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        WBS Scalping AutoBot
      
      

        
Widya Kautsari

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
WBS Scalping AutoBot - The Ultimate SMC Recovery Scalper WBS Scalping AutoBot is not just an ordinary trading panel; it is a highly advanced, semi-automated to fully-automated trade management system. Designed for precision scalpers and institutional-style traders, this EA takes over your trades and manages them using an institutional-grade Basket System, Dynamic Layering, and a revolutionary Smart Money Concept (SMC) Recovery Mode . Whether you open a trade manually (via specific Magic Number) 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aurevia Gold EA MT5
      
      

        
Anastase Byiringiro

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Professional Gold Automation Aurevia Gold EA MT5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed specifically for   XAUUSD and GOLD . It combines eight internal strategy engines, intelligent trade management, broker-aware execution and controlled risk tools in one complete automated trading system. The attached chart timeframe does not control the strategy. Aurevia manages its own internal timeframes, market analysis and trading logic automatically. After correct installation, it may b

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        LSMR DualMode Gold
      
      

        
Clement Nyamunura Mweya

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
LSMR DualMode Gold is a professional automated trading system for XAUUSD and XAUUSDc, refined through 14 live iterations on real accounts. It combines four independent trading modes that detect market regime and activate the appropriate strategy automatically. 
FOUR TRADING MODES 
Mode 1 — Spike Reversal: Detects large-body candles (liquidity sweeps) and enters mean-reversion trades when price shows rejection. Adaptive spike detection adjusts thresholds based on current volatility. 
Mode 2 — Ra

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5
      
      

        
Samaneh Safar

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for automated trading on   Forex pairs   and   precious metals . Important: Trading involves risk. This product does not guarantee profits. Backtest/forward-test results depend on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution, and the quality of historical data. Overview PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5 is a multi‑asset automated trading system designed for diversified symbol sets (major FX pairs and popular metals). It generates

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bollinger Hedge
      
      

        
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Bollinger Hedge EA: A Dynamic and Strategic Movement Robot  1. Pattern-Based Strategy: Bollinger Bands + Trend Alignment Bollinger Hedge EA combines Bollinger Bands with trend direction analysis to generate strong technical buy/sell signals. Bollinger Bands : Detect overbought/oversold zones based on price behavior near upper and lower bands. Trend Filter : Determines market direction using RSI, MA, and ATR support. This ensures trades are executed only when signals align with a technically c

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
Buyers of this product also purchase

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Queen X MT5
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.92 (25)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Titan MT5
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. 
Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available.

Special launch discount price. Final price $1999


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.46 (138)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Ultimate Breakout System
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          5 (46)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! 
BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) 
NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL 
Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        The Gold Reaper MT5
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.46 (102)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here 
Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL 
Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Lizard
      
      

        
Marco Scherer

        

          

          4.24 (38)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum King EA
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.96 (213)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 
Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE 

MT4 version : CLICK HERE 

Quantum King channel:   Click Here 

***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! 

Rule your trading with precision and discipline. 
Quantum King EA brings the strength of

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Athena X
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. 
Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. 
Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Snap
      
      

        
Chen Jia Qi

        

          

          4.47 (17)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 
Live Signal2:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 
Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon.
Important:
After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support. 
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 

W

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Pulse Engine
      
      

        
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

        

          

          3.97 (35)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Neural Core
      
      

        
TICK STACK LTD

        

          

          5 (8)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Emperor MT5
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.86 (507)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here 
MT4 Version

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      
      

        
Valentina Zhuchkova

        

          

          4.29 (24)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 
https://www.mql5.com/es/signa

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      
      

        
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

        

          

          4.5 (20)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 
If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XG Gold Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.31 (113)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Chiroptera
      
      

        
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen

        

          

          4.64 (47)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Syna
      
      

        
William Brandon Autry

        

          

          5 (27)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aetherion Prime EA
      
      

        
Valentina Zhuchkova

        

          

          3 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        HFT Spike EA
      
      

        
OMG FZE LLC

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
[ My Channel ] 

HFT Spike EA 
Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) 
Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. 

A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold House MT5
      
      

        
Chen Jia Qi

        

          

          4.49 (59)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale.
The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999.

Live Signals:  
Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 
BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 
Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Byrdi
      
      

        
William Brandon Autry

        

          

          5 (19)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XIRO Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          5 (34)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BB Return mt5
      
      

        
Leonid Arkhipov

        

          

          4.42 (125)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Bitcoin EA
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.77 (128)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! 
Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. 
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Full Throttle DMX
      
      

        
Stanislav Tomilov

        

          

          5 (11)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aura Black Edition MT5
      
      

        
Stanislav Tomilov

        

          

          4.38 (52)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SomaGold
      
      

        
Andrii Soma

        

          

          5 (9)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.18 (11)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here 
LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files 
Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        One Man Army
      
      

        
Ihor Otkydach

        

          

          4.74 (23)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
More from author

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Turtle One MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          3.67 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Welcome to the Turtle One Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Turtle One system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Signal   | Input Parameters Guide  | Turtle One Channel   M

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Wizard MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum.   Setfile   Why Bitcoin Wizard : Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7. Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders. Every trade is protected by a stoploss. 
SET UP 

Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN Timeframe M15, H1 Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500 Setting Need Setfile Minimum

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Major Trend
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Villa MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 9 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ Real Account Monitor  | Setfile Gold Villa MT5 — Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System Gold Villa MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed through extensive research and analysis of multiple high-performing trading methodologies within the MQL5 ecosystem. Instead of relying on a single trading concept, Gold Villa MT5 intelligently combines five independent trading strategies into one adaptiv

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hedging Pro Ultimate
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (5)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD 
Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 
2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        South East EA
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          4.43 (7)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? 
SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fil

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Ninja MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 5/10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ Real Account Monitor  | Signal Setfile 
Gold Ninja MT5 Gold Ninja MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a combination of market structure analysis, liquidity filtering, and pending order execution. The EA is designed to identify potential market opportunities while maintaining a structured approach to trade management and risk control. Main Features Market Structure Analysis Gold Ni

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Monas
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7/10 spots at current price! Next Price 199 $ Monas – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 Monas is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
It combines market structure logic, liquidity filtering, and strict risk management to provide a stable and disciplined automated trading approach. Signal | Setfile  | User Manual  | Monas Channel Key Features • Market Structure-Based Trading Monas analyzes real-time price b

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Whale
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 9 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ 
About This Bot Bitcoin Whale is a professional breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture strong BTCUSD momentum using multi-range high/low breakout logic. The EA works by identifying important price ranges such as previous day high/low, multi-hour blocks, and major trading sessions, then placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders beyond those levels. This allows the robot to enter only

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SouthEast
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (11)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? 
SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter  | Input Parameters Guide 
Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Lock Recovery
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. 
Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & setfile: Click here   
Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk 
2. Manage pending orders + Delete trendline after ope

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Stop Out Monitor MT4
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Utilities
        

      

    

        
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. 
With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        GO Trendline
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines.

Setfile | Bot explanation: here   | How to trade properly :  here   | MT5 Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending or

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trendline Trade Panel
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        NetZ
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ?
NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        DuniaMaya
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? 
Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Lock Recovery MT4
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          3 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. 
Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here 
Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Major Trend EA
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The   Major Trend EA   is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on   AUDUSD   and   NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profita

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Wizard MT4
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Bitcoin Wizard — Professional Version Trade Bitcoin Momentum With Precision Automation Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Bitcoin using a momentum breakout strategy powered by intelligent pending orders. The system analyzes market highs and lows within selected periods to identify potential explosive movements, allowing trades to enter only when momentum confirms the opportunity. Built for traders who prefer disciplined and structured execution, 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GO Trendline MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          3.67 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. 

Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trendline Trade Panel MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dunia Maya
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? 
Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GOLD Pyramid
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          4.33 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account
+ VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neuron Net GOLD
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          4.6 (10)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. 
How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Omni Gold MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. 
Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide 
Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Super Gold Trend
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) 
Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neo Gold MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
            Filter:
          
          

            
            
          

        

      

      




  



      

        
playgold
1111


        

          

            
              
                playgold
              
              
                2026.07.13 06:00 
              
              
            
                  

          

            

            

                  
This is a very good and flexible implementation of the pair trading concept. The inputs look familiar to those of us who started with a certain pair trading EA that became popular in the last couple of months, but the implementation is different. This EA actually gives slightly better results in some of my backtests, e.g. with my broker's real ticks for the XAUUSD/XAUEUR pair (and trading only XAUEUR), the reference EA is profitable only since March 2026, whereas this one already since late January 2026. It also has a daily drawdown limit that the reference EA lacks. User support is great, and the developer considers feature requests.

            

          

        

        

            

    

      
Sugianto
17245


      

        Reply from developer Sugianto
        
          
            2026.07.13 06:28
          
          
        
        

          hello there, thank you for the kind review.
        

      

    


        

      



              
      

          


        

          
          Reply to review