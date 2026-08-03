Maximum Bot

MaximumBot — XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Fewer trades. Maximum precision. Zero excuses.


MaximumBot is a precision Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), built for traders who value consistency over overtrading. Every entry follows a disciplined, rule-based approach designed for long-term stability.


KEY FEATURES:


Symbol: XAUUSD only | Fixed Risk/Reward: 1:3

Automatic broker time detection — no manual GMT/timezone setup required. Works correctly on any broker, any server offset, right out of the box

Automatic Lot Management: Lot size adjusts with account balance. Example: 0.02 lot per $100

Built-in trailing stop for profit protection

No grid, no martingale — every trade has a clearly defined Take Profit and Stop Loss

Fully automated execution, no manual intervention needed


REQUIREMENTS:


Optimized for Standard accounts

Zero Spread, ECN, or Raw Spread account types with low spread are recommended for optimal results

Minimum $100 deposit

VPS strongly recommended for stable 24/5 execution


RECOMMENDED BROKER: Exness


Suitable for long-term use — this EA is designed for consistent growth over time. Results become clearer after running for at least 30 days. We recommend backtesting via Strategy Tester (Free Demo) before going live.


Price increases every 10 purchases. The next price is $100. 10 copies left at this promo price!


Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.

Recommended products
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
Experts
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
PatternCore Expert
Twin Fitersya
Experts
PatternCore Expert is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade based on price structure and chart pattern logic . The EA analyzes recent market highs and lows to identify potential trend continuation and reversal patterns , executing trades only when clear structure conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer price action–based strategies without relying on lagging indicators. ️ Trading Strategy Overview Pattern Structure Pro focuses on: Mar
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper Automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 trading on candlestick patterns with optional Stochastic oscillator confirmation, controlled grid strategy, and flexible capital management DESCRIPTION Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for fully automatic and disciplined trading based on classical candlestick analysis. Instead of trading based on subjective feelings, the system operates according to objective rule
SmartWay
Gooi Meng Liang
Experts
SmartWay EA   (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. With the release of   V2.0 , SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature:   Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection . This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in   one-way markets   (bullish or bearish trends). It combines   cycle-based money management ,   drawdown protection , and   profit control   to deliver stable an
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Radiant MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Radiant EA is a fully automated trading advisor that utilizes complex algorithms and a variety of strategies, primarily based on various indicators for entry and a Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) as a trend filter. It works by first identifying prevailing trends using the MLP, then using various strategies based on these indicators to execute trades. Why using multi-strategy? A multi-strategy enhances capital protection and smooths equity curve by deploying diverse trading systems such as trend-f
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The system analyzes market conditions across three t
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Smart Gold Scalper MT5
Naseepah Yatmanee
Experts
Recommended for 2-digit XAUUSD brokers “Suitable for accounts starting from $100–$1,000, with built-in risk management and daily profit control.” Smart Gold Scalper MT Overview Smart Gold Scalper MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed with a conservative trading philosophy that focuses on capital preservation, controlled risk exposure, and steady long-term performance rather than aggressive high-risk trading. The sy
AW CCI based EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the classic CCI indicator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configurations. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation.   Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->   HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Customizable CCI Indicator Signals Uses averaging if necessary Built-in automatic lot calculation Built-in system for
Gold of the King
Francisco-fabio Braga Viana
Experts
Gold of the King – XAUUSD Expert Advisor Gold of the King is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. Built with advanced institutional trading logic, it combines trend analysis, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), multi-timeframe confirmation, and intelligent risk management to deliver high-quality trading opportunities. The EA continuously analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, momentum, and volatility before executing a trade. Instead of chasi
Scalping Pro New
Cheng Kah Seng
Experts
PRODUCT NAME New Gold PRODUCT TYPE Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PRICE Free SHORT DESCRIPTION New Gold is an Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on XAUUSD. It is intended for the M1 and M5 timeframes and supports lot sizes from 0.01 to 0.10. FULL DESCRIPTION New Gold is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD scalping on MetaTrader 5. Recommended setup: - Symbol: XAUUSD (the symbol name may vary by broker) - Timeframe: M1 or M5 - Lot size: 0.01 to 0.10 - Platf
FREE
Volatility Matrix EA VIX75
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Experts
Volatility Pattern EA – VIX75 for Deriv Synthetics Trade Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) on Deriv MT5 with confidence using this advanced forex robot . Recommended timeframe: 30 minutes (M30) for optimal synthetic indices trading . This Expert Advisor is built on pattern recognition combined with machine learning models specifically designed for Deriv synthetics . It has been tested extensively on VIX75 volatility trading over the past 3 years and has shown consistent performance in automated tradi
Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion
Rafael Acevedo Gomez
Experts
Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a mean-reversion approach on EURUSD, M15 timeframe. The EA opens a position when momentum and trend-strength conditions indicate an oversold or overbought state. Each position is managed with a fixed take-profit target and a time-based exit if the target is not reached within a defined number of bars. The number of concurrent positions is limited by a risk setting. The strategy was developed and te
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Ema Rsi Trend EA
Vi Chi Cuong Nguyen
Experts
Ema Rsi Trend EA (ERT-3489)   is a professional automated trading system based on the legendary strategy, enhanced with advanced momentum filtering and dynamic trade management. This EA is designed for traders who seek a disciplined trend-following approach with a high risk-to-reward ratio. How It Works The EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 34, 89, and 200) to identify the "Dragon" and the long-term trend. To ensure high-quality entries, it integra
RoyalTrade Pro
Milton Giovanny Jaramillo Herrera
Experts
RoyalProfit EA Pro - Automated London/New York Breakout System Leverage the strategy used by institutional traders: Identify key levels during the London session and execute precise breakouts when New York opens. 100% automated. What Does This EA Do? RoyalProfit EA Pro implements a proven institutional strategy: during the London trading session, the EA automatically marks the maximum and minimum price range levels. When New Y
Gold survivor
Mr Charat Sattayamuk
Experts
This algorithm uses smart martingale. Able to survive in any situation. New orders are not determined by distance. But it is determined by the point where the market is expected to reverse. The robot start with ordering according to the trend. Never place orders that are against market trends and do not place orders in situations where market trends tend to reverse. Finally, you can earn more profits by using Trailing Stop.
Lucky Auric Guard
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
Experts
Lucky Auric Guard — Practical Gold Automation for MetaTrader 5 Lucky Auric Guard is a focused Expert Advisor for traders who want systematic XAUUSD execution with clear controls and lightweight operation. One proprietary market model manages entries while position sizing and protection remain fully automated. What users receive • Designed for XAUUSD and equivalent broker gold symbols. • Automatic position sizing by risk percentage or fixed lot. • Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit on every
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Mpx Mrv2 Mean Reversion
Punyakorn Prathueangsaenyakorn
Experts
MPX-MRV2 — Mean Reversion EA Gold (XAUUSD) | M30 | MetaTrader 5 ## Overview MPX-MRV2 is a Mean Reversion Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It identifies extreme price deviations using Bollinger Bands (3.1σ), confirmed by RSI exhaustion and an ADX sideways filter — entering counter-moves only when the market is ranging, not trending. The EA opens a maximum of 1 position per symbol at a time, with built-in Breakeven and Trailing Stop systems to lock in profit as price rev
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
WaveGold EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
WaveGold EA is a professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) market. Utilizing a sophisticated confluence of multiple technical indicators, price action analysis, and adaptive filters, the EA identifies high-probability trading patterns to generate precise entry signals. Developed with safety and reliability as core principles, WaveGold EA employs no artificial intelligence, martingale, grid trading, or other risky strategies. It doesn't promise miracles, but deli
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Seven Candles for MT5
Luiz Tim
Experts
The Seven Candles is an Expert Advisor that implements a strategy originally described on the book Short Term Trading Strategies That Work by Larry Connors and Cesar Alvarez. Developed to trade stock indexes (SP500, Down Jones, NASDAQ, BOVESPA, Nikkei, etc.), this strategy seeks for trading opportunities based on where the close price is in relation with Simple Moving Average indicator. However, in order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur. The original strategy seeks long
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Stacking King EA – Precision Power, Button-Simple  Description: The Stacking King EA is a powerful trading tool that lets you instantly open multiple trades with a single click or automatically stack trades every minute for a set duration — directly on your active MT5 terminal. Whether you're a scalper, trend rider, or stacking breakouts, this EA gives you full control with minimal effort. Built for real traders, in real markets. Not just a back-test toy — this is live-fire gear. Designed for se
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Experts
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Crazy Goldd
Muh Nurhasyim
Experts
CrazyGold — XAUUSD Trade the range. Trust the structure. No emotions. CrazyGold is a session-based Support/Resistance breakout Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies the key support and resistance levels formed during a defined session, then places a pending order pair to capture genuine breakouts — while built-in protections keep risk controlled through volatile and quiet market conditions alike. TWO SELECTABLE MODES: Mode 1 — Precision (ATR-based) : SL and TP automat
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review