Price action grid turbo MT4

The EA trades on pending order price which breakout out from the previous bar. Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$


SETTING

  • First_candle_body_size_pips - Minimum size of previous candle.
  • Last_candle_body_size_pips - Minimum size of last candle before pending order.
  • Delete_pending_time_minute - Time to be release pending order. 
  • Lots - start lot.
  • Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order.
  • Max_lots -  maximum lot.
  • Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less more order).
  • Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
  • TP_pips - take profit, in pips.
  • SL_money - Stop loss in money.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm -  from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Close_first_trade - Set for number first order to be close.
  • Close_patial_lot_last_order - Close last order by partial (%).
  • Start_trade -  time for starting order.
  • End_trade - time for stopping order.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.


