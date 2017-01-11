Green Dragon

4

The Green Dragon is a strategy that uses the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system to place trades. The primary element of the Green Dragon is the use of the Chinkou Span as it crosses price action to place trades. This is a classic strategy of the Ichimoku even though its not as popular as some of the other strategies. The Chinkou Span is normally thought of as a market momentum indicator and used to give a trade set up more conviction when analyzing price movement. I find this description somewhat vague and not useful. The Chinkou Span is better used as an indicator to show how current price action has crossed an area of support or resistance. When the Chinkou is above its historic price action you know that somewhere since then the current price has crossed support or resistance and its usually fairly visible where that line is. This aspect of the Chinkou Span is what is exploited in the Green Dragon strategy because these crosses tend to occur during a breakout of a consolidation period.

The rules of the strategy use Chinkou/price cross confirmed by other signals to place trades

For long entry:

  1. The Chinkou Span must cross price action in the direction of the trade and is the primary entry trigger
  2. The Chinkou must be above the kumo
  3. Price action must be above kumo
  4. The kumo must be larger than the size preset it the settings (the kumojoy setting)

If these three signals are present when the Chinkou crosses price a trade is opened.

We exit the order once the Chinkou crosses back through price or there is a close below the Tenkan-Sen line.

Short entry is the opposite. After an order entry an email will be sent according to your MetaTrader email settings.

Position sizing uses a simplified 12 period ATR formula. The formula is: Account equity / (ATRMultiplier*12periodATR) then converted into lots by multiplying it with the currency pair tick size. This converts the result to a lot size, eg. 50,000 to .50

The stop loss is calculated as a percentage of account balance divided by the resulting lot size. So, a setting of .02 for stop loss risk would be 2% of account balance divided by the lots used.

The best part of the strategy is the use of the kumo size to filter trades. The Ichimoku system is a trend based system so when you have a market that is moving sideways or ranging, The Ichi doesn't do so well. Fortunately the kumo reacts to these kind of markets so that we can use the kumo to filter trades. When the market moves in a linear fashion, being sideways or vertical, the kumo will thin out. So, by setting a size limit we can effectively filter out undesirable markets. This is true for sideways markets and also for news spikes. With the kumo there is no need turn off trading during news cycles, just increase the size threshold of the kumo (called Kumojoy).

The Kumojoy can also be used as a simple way to tune the EA in real time. If you see that the market is beginning to consolidate then you can increase Kumojoy to filter out more of the range bound setups. Likewise, if a major news event is coming you can increase Kumojoy to a safer level. Or, if the market is about to break into a trend you can reduce it, in some cases to 0, to capture more pips.

Finally, there are only a few settings that you need to deal with which makes optimizing the Green Dragon easy. You can select all the settings to be optimized and it wont take days to complete, whether you optimize monthly or quarterly.


Input Parameters

  • ATR Multiplier - a value used to multiply the raw ATR value to a usable number. The larger the value the smaller the average lot size will be.
  • Stoploss Risk - risk percentage of account balance to use for calculating the stop loss. It is entered in decimal form. Example, .02 = 2%
  • TenkanSen - Ichimoku parameter settings, default 9
  • KijunSen - Ichimoku parameter settings, default 26
  • SenkouSpan - Ichimoku parameter settings, default 52
  • KumoJoy - the kumo size threshold to use for filtering trades, kumo size in pips

--That's it!

"May the Green Dragon gather many pips for you!"

Reviews 4
TheRealDude
75
TheRealDude 2017.02.09 13:29 
 

Excellent EA, does exactly what it should. Mick answered all my questions in a lightning-fast fashion. Follow the instructions and optimize on your broker's demo account. If you can't optimize get a different broker! I ran this EA on 7 different pairs unattended. In one day it has made 368.68 on a 10,000 demo account and has not had a losing trade...

akmal476
34
akmal476 2017.02.03 05:53 
 

Nice and fast support. EA work well.

Marco
168
Marco 2017.01.31 17:42 
 

As usual excellent support.

So far i am in profit

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LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
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Vasiliy Strukov
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Experts
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5 (4)
Experts
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
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Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
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Experts
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
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Mirror EA mt4
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5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
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4.94 (34)
Experts
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Experts
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This simple indicator takes information from Ichimoku Kinko Hyo to establish strong and weak currencies to pair together for ideal trending situations. It also generates buy or sell signals based on the standard deviation of returns together with currency strength. A currency is said to be strong or weak depending on where the price is in relation to two factors: if the price is above the daily kumo and above the 26 day Kijun-sen, it is said to be strong. Likewise, when trading below the daily k
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Standard deviation of returns is a popular way to view how the return of one bar relates to history. By knowing that you can better understand the magnitude of any return. The signal is calculated by taking the prior periods returns, adjusting for volatility of the returns of the last twenty periods, and dividing by the standard deviation. It is displayed in a separate panel as a histogram.
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Mick Prater
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Overview Discover the power of automated scalping with KumoJoy , a smart Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4. KumoJoy blends the trusted Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with dynamic scalp zones to capture fast price reversals in active forex markets. Designed for traders who want hassle-free trading, KumoJoy delivers high-probability trades with low costs and built-in risk controls. With KumoJoy, you’ll enjoy: Easy Setup : Simple settings for beginners and pros alike. Live Insights : Chart labels
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8023357
22
8023357 2017.03.09 11:30 
 

I am sorry to have spent 10 dollars on this EA, not only does it not open me mt4 operations, but when I ask the creator of the expert advisor to help me, he tells me to contact the procurador, who sells something is who should Make sure that it works, neither more nor less. I'm very outraged.

Update -------------

I do not recommend this robot nor the seller, after two days without being able to make it work nobody is responsible and I have been waiting for a response from the creator two days, and in the thread of discussions me Is ignoring, so this is a shame.

TheRealDude
75
TheRealDude 2017.02.09 13:29 
 

Excellent EA, does exactly what it should. Mick answered all my questions in a lightning-fast fashion. Follow the instructions and optimize on your broker's demo account. If you can't optimize get a different broker! I ran this EA on 7 different pairs unattended. In one day it has made 368.68 on a 10,000 demo account and has not had a losing trade...

akmal476
34
akmal476 2017.02.03 05:53 
 

Nice and fast support. EA work well.

Marco
168
Marco 2017.01.31 17:42 
 

As usual excellent support.

So far i am in profit

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