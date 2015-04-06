Verona

The Verona Expert Advisor is a fully automated Expert Advisor which is based on trading within the price channel. The optimal trading condition for Verona is a ranging trend (flat) with a channel of 5000 points. Verona shows the best results on small trends with price movements of 800-2000 points and subsequent rollbacks of 30-40%.

The EA uses a unique system for calculating the trade lot size and take profit, with values changing depending on the proximity to the channel border. Verona can open multiple orders in the same direction, which makes it look like a grid-based EA.


Features of the Verona Expert Advisor

  • No scalping;
  • Recommended period: EURUSD, Н1.
  • Minimum of settings.
  • Trades pending orders.
  • The minimum take-profit is 70 points.
  • Works perfectly without ECN accounts.
  • Unaffected by slow Internet connections.
  • For the EA to function correctly, 2-3 new ticks at the beginning of each hour are sufficient.


Settings of the Verona EA

  • TakeProfit - the minimum profit level.
  • Step_Size_Lot - parameter for determining the size of the minimum order volume, it is essentially the EA aggressiveness level.
    • Step_Size_Lot from 500 to 999 - maximum aggressiveness.
    • Step_Size_Lot from 1000 to 1999 - medium aggressiveness.
  • Magic_Number - magic number.

Minimum recommended deposit for a classic account: $500 or higher

Starting November 2017, the Verona EA will work on the account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/130145.

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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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