The Verona Expert Advisor is a fully automated Expert Advisor which is based on trading within the price channel. The optimal trading condition for Verona is a ranging trend (flat) with a channel of 5000 points. Verona shows the best results on small trends with price movements of 800-2000 points and subsequent rollbacks of 30-40%.

The EA uses a unique system for calculating the trade lot size and take profit, with values changing depending on the proximity to the channel border. Verona can open multiple orders in the same direction, which makes it look like a grid-based EA.





Features of the Verona Expert Advisor

No scalping;

Recommended period: EURUSD, Н1.

Minimum of settings.

Trades pending orders.

The minimum take-profit is 70 points.

Works perfectly without ECN accounts.

Unaffected by slow Internet connections.

For the EA to function correctly, 2-3 new ticks at the beginning of each hour are sufficient.





Settings of the Verona EA

TakeProfit - the minimum profit level.

- the minimum profit level. Step_Size_Lot - parameter for determining the size of the minimum order volume, it is essentially the EA aggressiveness level. Step_Size_Lot from 500 to 999 - maximum aggressiveness. Step_Size_Lot from 1000 to 1999 - medium aggressiveness.

- parameter for determining the size of the minimum order volume, it is essentially the EA aggressiveness level. Magic_Number - magic number.

Minimum recommended deposit for a classic account: $500 or higher

Starting November 2017, the Verona EA will work on the account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/130145.