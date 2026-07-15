For gold 15 minutes Short Trading Strategy

The Gold Unilateral Short 15-Minute Advanced Strategy Trading System employs a newly developed multi-modal trading strategy. It focuses exclusively on short positions, aligning with the bearish macro trend on the daily chart, so you can use it with confidence. It can deliver monthly returns of up to around 70%. This trading system is the result of over 10 years of research by its author in computer systems, mathematical statistics, quantitative trading, and various mathematical models. The trading risk is extremely low because it uses a 0.01 lot strategy with 100x leverage. For example, with a $1,000 USD investment, each 0.01 lot trade risks at most $12 USD in loss while achieving up to $30 USD in profit — an exceptionally high risk-to-reward ratio. Monthly profits can reach up to around $700 USD, with a conservative estimate of $500 USD. Other lot sizes can be scaled proportionally. Note: if you intend to hold a short position for a full year, you must first determine whether the macro trend is indeed bearish. Trust me, this is the best system I've ever seen for gold futures trading.
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EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
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22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
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