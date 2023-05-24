Scalping monster ea

The "Scalping Monster EA" Expert Advisor is based on the strategy of pending orders and an intelligent algorithm for efficient tracking. The robot is looking for the most effective points for opening orders using iSAR, iBullsPower, iBearsPower indicators. The robot also analyzes support and resistance levels. Based on these data, the robot decides when and in what direction to place pending orders. Pending orders are placed at support levels, and if they are triggered, the robot starts to accompany the open order by modifying its stops. The robot tries to bring each trade to at least the breakeven level. This strategy proved to be the most effective in real trading.

Trading settings. Download these settings and test their work:

Test results:
  • profit factor : 2.12
  • relative drawdown : 23%
  • profit trades : 96%
  • loss trades: 4%
  • initial balance: 1000$
  • final balance 2060$
  • testing period from 2021 to 2023.

Robot Advantages:
  • uses a fixed lot size, which the trader specifies in the settings.
  • does not use martingale
  • does not use a grid.
  • does not use hedging.

Recommendations for trading:
  • currency pair GBPUSD.
  • M5 timeframe
  • minimum balance 1000;
  • ECN account type (five-digit).
  • spread on the GBPUSD pair is not more than 3 points.

Robot settings:
  • BP - period of indicators iBullsPower, iBearsPower.
  • Sar - period of the first iSAR indicator
  • Sar2 - period of the second iSAR indicator
  • Step - minimum distance in points between open orders
  • Pending - the distance at which a pending order is placed from the current price.
  • Profit - profit upon reaching which the transaction will be closed.
  • Loss - the total loss of all open orders, upon reaching which all transactions will be closed.
  • StopLoss - StopLoss level to bring the trade to breakeven.
  • Deviation - the maximum number of orders that can be opened at the same time.
  • Lots - lot size with which the robot will open orders.
  • Magic - a unique magic number.
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Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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