Scalping monster ea
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The "Scalping Monster EA" Expert Advisor is based on the strategy of pending orders and an intelligent algorithm for efficient tracking. The robot is looking for the most effective points for opening orders using iSAR, iBullsPower, iBearsPower indicators. The robot also analyzes support and resistance levels. Based on these data, the robot decides when and in what direction to place pending orders. Pending orders are placed at support levels, and if they are triggered, the robot starts to accompany the open order by modifying its stops. The robot tries to bring each trade to at least the breakeven level. This strategy proved to be the most effective in real trading.
Trading settings. Download these settings and test their work:
Test results:
- profit factor : 2.12
- relative drawdown : 23%
- profit trades : 96%
- loss trades: 4%
- initial balance: 1000$
- final balance 2060$
- testing period from 2021 to 2023.
Robot Advantages:
- uses a fixed lot size, which the trader specifies in the settings.
- does not use martingale
- does not use a grid.
- does not use hedging.
Recommendations for trading:
- currency pair GBPUSD.
- M5 timeframe
- minimum balance 1000;
- ECN account type (five-digit).
- spread on the GBPUSD pair is not more than 3 points.
Robot settings:
- BP - period of indicators iBullsPower, iBearsPower.
- Sar - period of the first iSAR indicator
- Sar2 - period of the second iSAR indicator
- Step - minimum distance in points between open orders
- Pending - the distance at which a pending order is placed from the current price.
- Profit - profit upon reaching which the transaction will be closed.
- Loss - the total loss of all open orders, upon reaching which all transactions will be closed.
- StopLoss - StopLoss level to bring the trade to breakeven.
- Deviation - the maximum number of orders that can be opened at the same time.
- Lots - lot size with which the robot will open orders.
- Magic - a unique magic number.