Deriv Golden spike pro
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
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Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner (Top-Left): Instantly tracks trend strength across M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes using built-in EMA relationships.
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Daily Percentage Panel (Bottom-Center): Displays active percentage gains and losses for up to 30 custom assets simultaneously, doubling as a quick-switch navigator.
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Dynamic RSI & Pullback Signals: Combines sequential trend retracement entries (at the 200, 250, and 300 EMAs) with dynamic RSI boundary alerts (calibrated specifically for Boom/Crash 1000, 900, 600, and standard indices).
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Heads-Up Status & Image HUD: Displays bold, prominent execution commands ("BUY NOW", "SELL NOW", "STANDBY") directly below your matrix panel, alongside custom high-impact visual icons on the right margin of your screen.