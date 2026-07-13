Deriv Golden spike pro

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner (Top-Left): Instantly tracks trend strength across M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes using built-in EMA relationships.

  • Daily Percentage Panel (Bottom-Center): Displays active percentage gains and losses for up to 30 custom assets simultaneously, doubling as a quick-switch navigator.

  • Dynamic RSI & Pullback Signals: Combines sequential trend retracement entries (at the 200, 250, and 300 EMAs) with dynamic RSI boundary alerts (calibrated specifically for Boom/Crash 1000, 900, 600, and standard indices).

  • Heads-Up Status & Image HUD: Displays bold, prominent execution commands ("BUY NOW", "SELL NOW", "STANDBY") directly below your matrix panel, alongside custom high-impact visual icons on the right margin of your screen.


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Crash boom lovers
Israr Hussain Shah
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Indicators
The BOOM CRASH Trend New indicator is one of the simplest, but at the same time effective and showing good results algorithm. Its main function is to generate a signal when the market trend changes. The indicator is a solid line that changes color when the market trend changes, and then arrows of a certain color and direction are formed at the trend change points.   The indicator is universal, which allows to trade on any timeframe withBOOM CRASH pairs. The BOOM CRASH Trend New indicator is ver
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Israr Hussain Shah
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What is the Buy Sell Signals Arrows indicator? Momentum is one of the most important indicators that the price is ready to move strongly in one direction. To detect such momentum reversals, the indicator can be a very valuable tool. When the indicator identifies a bullish reversal of momentum, it draws an arrow pointing up, and when it detects a bearish reversal of momentum, it draws an arrow pointing down. It also sends alerts and emails every time it finds a potential momentum reversal indica
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Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fib
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Strong bull V6 spike
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We Launched New Version Of Spike Killer What Can You Get In New Version? An Arrow as A a Spike Signal MORE Accurate SL Only 3 Candles Email And Mobile Alter For PC And Mobile Waiting For What Never Miss Any Spike Let's Kill The Market Together • Non Repaint • DelayNo Lag •Pop Up notification • 98% Verified Accuracy • Real time arrows to catch spikes at least 4-8 bars We forward guide video how milk spikes  We also add in telegram group for better quality help  +see live trading results
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What It Does Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes. Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones. Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block. Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks. Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly. How To Use It Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5. Add it to your chart. In the settings: Pick your background , bull candle , and bear candle
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box a
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Israr Hussain Shah
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• Non Repaint • DelayNo Lag •Pop Up notification • 98% Verified Accuracy • Real time arrows to catch spikes at least 4-8 bars We forward guide video how milk spikes  We also add in telegram group for better quality help  +see live trading results  https://youtu.be/DCG4CAWlg4I you will see an arrow signal and open trade for spike stop-loss of trade will be 8 or 10 candles if no spike exit you just need to follow spike arrow signals and for more good results follow instruction in vid
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Vix Signal Indicator
Israr Hussain Shah
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Description The Trend Signal Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides visual trading signals based on four key indicators: Stochastic, RSI, Entry CCI, and Trend CCI. The indicator displays signals in an organized tile format with an additional summary tile showing the current symbol's signal. Key Features 1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis Supports 9 timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 Each timeframe displayed in its own tile
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boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel Key Features: Advanced Trend Detection Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for
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The Range Filter Buy and Sell indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. It filters out market noise by creating dynamic bands around price movements, generating clear buy and sell signals when price breaks through these bands. Key Features Dynamic Range Filtering : Uses a sophisticated algorithm to calculate adaptive bands that adjust to market volatility Trend Identification : Clearly visualizes the current trend dir
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Easy Chart Cleaner
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How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Market Profile & Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to visualize market activity and price distribution over specific timeframes. Unlike standard technical indicators that focus solely on price over time, th
Universal Copy Trades
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis       MT5 VERSION   TRADE COPIER Select Role: On the account sending trades, choose Sender (Master Account) . On the account receiving trades, choose Copier (Receiver Account) . Lot Size Mode: Same Lot Size as Master: Ignores multipliers, copies ex
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Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Trend Identification: Look for the color change. When candles turn Green , look for Buy opportunities. When they turn Red , look for Sell opportunities. Entry: Enter on the break of the trend line or on the pullback to the line. Stop Loss: Use the
Vintage Fx pro Mt4
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Indicators
If you want it for Deriv then its   HERE to get this tool MT5 version then HERE Professional Range Detection for Smart Traders Vintage FX Pro is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect high-quality consolidation ranges before breakout occurs. Instead of manually searching charts for accumulation zones, this indicator continuously scans historical and live market data to identify valid trading ranges using intelligent filtering techniques. Once a breakout is confirmed,
VIX Trading System
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Indicators
Ultimate Forex Trading Indicator Elevate your trading with our multi-functional indicator packed with advanced features! Key Features: 1. Non-repainting indicator for accurate signals 2. Max activations for peace of mind 3. 7+ strategies integrated for diverse trading styles 4. 10 Indicators all in one for comprehensive analysis 5. Perfect for Day and Swing Trading strategies 6. Trend following, reversal, and scalping strategies built-in 7. Create your own Custom strategies 8. Prop firm ready t
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or ineffic
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control ov
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro po
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