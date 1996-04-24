Deriv Boom sell

Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to  take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.

 

The indicator is a combination of  many indicators.

-       AO Oscillator

-       Stochastic

 

HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR

To use well this indicator , it  need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5)

IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with the exit


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The Super Indicator is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   experienced   traders . It combines over 5 indicators to give alert Signal Clarity :   Offers arrow signals for clear entry and exit points . Real-time Alerts :   Keeps traders informed with trade entry and exit alerts. ATTENTION : For a great result , please use   Zigzag (50;50;3) Features :  Non-repainting  Max activations   7+ strategies  5 Indicators all in one  Entry and exit points and arrows  Alerts to phon
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