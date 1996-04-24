Deriv Boom sell

Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.

The indicator is a combination of many indicators.

- AO Oscillator

- Stochastic

HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR

To use well this indicator , it need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5)

IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with the exit



