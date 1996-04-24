Deriv Boom sell
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.
The indicator is a combination of many indicators.
- AO Oscillator
- Stochastic
HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR
To use well this indicator , it need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5)
IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with the exit