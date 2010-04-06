Crash Crush Hunter
- Indicators
- Muhammad Tanveer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Hello Traders
I have created this indicator to Catch SPIKES on Crash1000, Crash500 and Crash300. Follow the below mention instruction for better Result
1. When Red arrow pop up on the Chart, Take a Sell entry
2. Stay in trade until price break below from entry
3. Do not hold trades after all trades went in Blue
4. Keep adding position until spike cross below from intial entry
See Example for more assistance
