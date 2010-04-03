SMT Divergence Pro MT5

SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal.

MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119964/

It is not a pattern for executing trades but a tool for assessing market strength or weakness. By monitoring SMT Divergences, traders can position themselves earlier and gain an advantage in the market. This type of SMT Divergence occurs when two pairs that usually move in opposite directions start to deviate, such as EURUSD and DXY. For example, if EURUSD has swept HTF PD Array and is showing signs of strength, while DXY hasn't swept the HTF PD Array and is showing weakness, it indicates a clear divergence between the two pairs. In this scenario, it would be advisable to long EURUSD as it is the stronger of the two.

Here are some commonly used forex pairs for checking SMT divergence:

1. XAUUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

2. EURUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

3. GBPUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

4. AUDUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

5. USDJPY & DXY (US Dollar Index)

6. NZDUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

7. USDCAD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

8. EURGBP & EURUSD

9. EURAUD & EURUSD

10. EURJPY & EURUSD

11. GBPJPY & GBPUSD

These pairs, particularly involving the US Dollar Index (DXY), Euro (EUR), and British Pound (GBP), are commonly used to observe SMT divergence. Traders use these comparisons to identify divergences in price movements between gold and major currencies or indices, which indicate potential trading opportunities driven by market dynamics and shifts in investor sentiment.

Use the default settings, which are very user-friendly with straightforward inputs. If you encounter any issues, please don't hesitate to contact me for assistance.



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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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5 (5)
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Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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