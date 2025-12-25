EEVCC Night Pro
- Experts
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 25 December 2025
- Activations: 20
Introduction
This is an EA for night trading, trading between 21: 00-22: 00
Long-term Live Trade is profitable
Only trade one order at a time and will not cause a big loss
Each order is set with stop loss and take profit, no grid, Martin, or other high-risk fund management is used
Multiple currencies can be traded at the same time
Set time zone automatically by default
Characteristic
Trading chart: M15
Tradeable currencies:
EURUSD,GBPSUD,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDCHF,EURGBP,EURCHF,USDJPY,EURCAD,EURAUD,GBPAUD,AUDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY,AUDUSD
Minimum deposit: 100 USD
Recommended intermediaries: IC Markets, Peperstone Razor, Darwinex,EXNESS zero and other low-spread platforms
Real Account Signals
Darwinex Live : https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1021524
Parameter
MagicNumber : MagicNumber
UseMM : Whether UseMM uses fund management
LotFix : When LotFix UseMM == False, fixed lot
PercentageMM : UseMM == True, calculate the lot size proportionally
StartHour(0→23) : Start time
StartMinute(0→59) : Start minutes
EndHour(0→23) : End time
EndMinute(0→59) : End minutes
TimeOffset(for Test) : Time zone offset, take effect during test (IC Markets=3,EXNESS=0,Darwinex=3)
MaxSpread : Maximum spread
Slippage : Slippage
UseStopLoss : Whether to use stop loss
Stoploss : StopLoss points
UseTakeProfit : Whether to use take profit
TakeProfit : TakeProfit points
BarFilter : Filter parameters of the number of columns (1-10)
OpenParam : Position opening parameters
CloseParam : Position closing parameters
Filter2 : Signal Filter 2
Filter3 : Signal Filter 3
Filter4 : Signal Filter 4