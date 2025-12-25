EEVCC Night Pro

Introduction

This is an EA for night trading, trading between 21: 00-22: 00

Long-term Live Trade is profitable

Only trade one order at a time and will not cause a big loss

Each order is set with stop loss and take profit, no grid, Martin, or other high-risk fund management is used

Multiple currencies can be traded at the same time

Set time zone automatically by default


Characteristic

Trading chart: M15

Tradeable currencies:

EURUSD,GBPSUD,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDCHF,EURGBP,EURCHF,USDJPY,EURCAD,EURAUD,GBPAUD,AUDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY,AUDUSD

Minimum deposit: 100 USD

Recommended intermediaries: IC Markets, Peperstone Razor, Darwinex,EXNESS zero and other low-spread platforms

Real Account Signals

Darwinex Live : https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1021524


Parameter


MagicNumber  : MagicNumber

UseMM            : Whether UseMM uses fund management

LotFix             : When LotFix UseMM == False, fixed lot

PercentageMM : UseMM == True, calculate the lot size proportionally


StartHour(0→23)     : Start time

StartMinute(0→59)  : Start minutes

EndHour(0→23)       : End time

EndMinute(0→59)    : End minutes

TimeOffset(for Test) : Time zone offset, take effect during test (IC Markets=3,EXNESS=0,Darwinex=3)


MaxSpread      : Maximum spread

Slippage         : Slippage

UseStopLoss   : Whether to use stop loss

Stoploss         :  StopLoss points

UseTakeProfit : Whether to use take profit

TakeProfit      : TakeProfit points


BarFilter        : Filter parameters of the number of columns (1-10)

OpenParam     : Position opening parameters

CloseParam     : Position  closing parameters


Filter2 : Signal Filter 2

Filter3 : Signal Filter 3

Filter4 : Signal Filter 4

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