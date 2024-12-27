Currency Strength Smart

Currency Strength Indicator

The Currency Strength Indicator is a powerful tool for identifying trends. It compares the strength and weakness of different currencies and makes it easy to find trending currency pairs.

Sale Price: $49

Features

Effectively distinguishes between strong and weak currencies

Automatically identifies trending currencies

Multi-timeframe

Loads 28 currency pairs

Performance optimized

Indicator Usage

Strong currencies: Currencies above 80 are considered strong.

Weak currencies: Currencies below 20 are considered weak.

Example

If EUR is above 80 and trending up, and USD is below 20 and trending down, then EURUSD is in an uptrend.

If JPY is above 80 and trending up, and GBP is below 20 and trending down, then GBPJPY is in a downtrend.

The higher a currency is on the indicator, the stronger it is. The lower a currency is on the indicator, the weaker it is.

Currency pairs made up of currencies on opposite ends of the indicator are typically strong trends and will last for some time.

The indicator will automatically detect and display trending currencies.

Parameters

=========== Caculate Period =========

Period Period used to calculate strength and weakness

Caculate TimeFrame Timeframe M1 to MN, can be used with non-current timeframe

=========== Display Period =========

StartNum Number of indicators to display

TimeFrames Timeframe, used in conjunction with StartNum, for example 2 Day

FontSize Font size, compatible with different resolution monitors





Due to the need to calculate 28 currency pairs, there is a limit to the number of calculations to improve performance.

Benefits of Using the Currency Strength Indicator

Identify strong and weak currencies: The indicator helps you identify which currencies are currently strong and which are weak. This information can be used to make informed trading decisions.

Find trending currency pairs: The indicator can help you find currency pairs that are trending. This can be helpful for identifying potential trading opportunities.

Confirm or reverse trading signals: The indicator can be used to confirm or reverse trading signals from other indicators. This can help you make more confident trading decisions.



