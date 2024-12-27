Currency Strength Smart

Currency Strength Indicator

The Currency Strength Indicator is a powerful tool for identifying trends. It compares the strength and weakness of different currencies and makes it easy to find trending currency pairs.

Sale Price: $49

Features

  • Effectively distinguishes between strong and weak currencies
  • Automatically identifies trending currencies
  • Multi-timeframe
  • Loads 28 currency pairs
  • Performance optimized

Indicator Usage

  • Strong currencies: Currencies above 80 are considered strong.
  • Weak currencies: Currencies below 20 are considered weak.

Example

If EUR is above 80 and trending up, and USD is below 20 and trending down, then EURUSD is in an uptrend.

If JPY is above 80 and trending up, and GBP is below 20 and trending down, then GBPJPY is in a downtrend.

The higher a currency is on the indicator, the stronger it is. The lower a currency is on the indicator, the weaker it is.

Currency pairs made up of currencies on opposite ends of the indicator are typically strong trends and will last for some time.

The indicator will automatically detect and display trending currencies.

Parameters

=========== Caculate Period =========

Period  Period used to calculate strength and weakness

Caculate TimeFrame Timeframe M1 to MN, can be used with non-current timeframe

=========== Display Period =========

StartNum  Number of indicators to display

TimeFrames Timeframe, used in conjunction with StartNum, for example 2 Day

FontSize  Font size, compatible with different resolution monitors


Due to the need to calculate 28 currency pairs, there is a limit to the number of calculations to improve performance.

Benefits of Using the Currency Strength Indicator

  • Identify strong and weak currencies: The indicator helps you identify which currencies are currently strong and which are weak. This information can be used to make informed trading decisions.
  • Find trending currency pairs: The indicator can help you find currency pairs that are trending. This can be helpful for identifying potential trading opportunities.
  • Confirm or reverse trading signals: The indicator can be used to confirm or reverse trading signals from other indicators. This can help you make more confident trading decisions.


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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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