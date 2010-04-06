ChzhshchMACD

Talking about Zen MACD indicator





Four-color two-wire MACD





Show the sum of the area of the column





InpFastMA=12; // Fast EMA period





InpSlowMA=26; // Slow EMA period





InpSignalMA=9; // Signal SMA period





InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied price





InpMaMethod=MODE_EMA; //Ma_Method





input bool ChArea = false; //chzhshch Area





Fast EMA period fast line parameters





Slow EMA period slow line parameters





Signal SMA period signal line parameters





Application price optional





Contrast the trend strength defined in the twist theory, compare the two trends, and compare the sum of the column area





This indicator calculates the corresponding area and facilitates comparison