ChzhshchMACD
- Indicators
- Xiaoyu Huang
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Talking about Zen MACD indicator
Four-color two-wire MACD
Show the sum of the area of the column
InpFastMA=12; // Fast EMA period
InpSlowMA=26; // Slow EMA period
InpSignalMA=9; // Signal SMA period
InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied price
InpMaMethod=MODE_EMA; //Ma_Method
input bool ChArea = false; //chzhshch Area
Fast EMA period fast line parameters
Slow EMA period slow line parameters
Signal SMA period signal line parameters
Application price optional
Contrast the trend strength defined in the twist theory, compare the two trends, and compare the sum of the column area
This indicator calculates the corresponding area and facilitates comparison