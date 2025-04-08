EEVCC Hedge Pro
- Experts
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 10
EEVCC Hedge
Promotion price: $59 Activation: 10
Introduction
- This is a two-way (buy and sell at the same time) grid hedge trading EA
- Long-term firm offers are profitable
- Can be used for multiple currencies at the same time
- Safe profit calculation method
characteristic
- Trading chart: H1
- Recommended currency: EURGBP, EURUSD
- Minimum deposit: 3000USD, recommended 10000USD, 100USD for cent accounts
- Recommended brokers: RofoForex, Exness and other platforms with high leverage and cent accounts
- Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/maxlake/seller
parameter
- UseAutoMagic = true; Whether to use automatic magic number
- MagicNumber = 2; UseAutoMagic = false Set the magic number
- Lots = 0.01; initial trading volume
- LotFactor = 1.8; the multiple of the grid multiplication
- NetGap = 300; grid distance
- TakeProfit = 450; Take Profit
- StableDeep = 3; The number of safe grid layers, if it is greater than that, the take profit will be calculated automatically
- MaxDeep = 20; the maximum number of grid layers
- StartHour = 0; start time
- StartMinute = 0; start minute
- StopHour = 23; end time
- StopMinute = 59; end minute
- Param1 = 7; indicator parameter 1
- Param2 = 0.1; indicator parameter 2
- Param3 = 0.2; indicator parameter 3
- Slippage = 1; Slippage
- Display = false; Whether to display the panel
- Comment = "2S-Hedge"; Comment