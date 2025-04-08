EEVCC Hedge Pro

EEVCC Hedge

Promotion price: $59 Activation: 10

Introduction

  • This is a two-way (buy and sell at the same time) grid hedge trading EA
  • Long-term firm offers are profitable
  • Can be used for multiple currencies at the same time
  • Safe profit calculation method

characteristic

  • Trading chart: H1
  • Recommended currency: EURGBP, EURUSD
  • Minimum deposit: 3000USD, recommended 10000USD, 100USD for cent accounts
  • Recommended brokers: RofoForex, Exness and other platforms with high leverage and cent accounts
  • Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/maxlake/seller

parameter

  • UseAutoMagic = true; Whether to use automatic magic number
  • MagicNumber = 2; UseAutoMagic = false Set the magic number
  • Lots = 0.01; initial trading volume
  • LotFactor = 1.8; the multiple of the grid multiplication
  • NetGap = 300; grid distance
  • TakeProfit = 450; Take Profit
  • StableDeep = 3; The number of safe grid layers, if it is greater than that, the take profit will be calculated automatically
  • MaxDeep = 20; the maximum number of grid layers
  • StartHour = 0; start time
  • StartMinute = 0; start minute
  • StopHour = 23; end time
  • StopMinute = 59; end minute
  • Param1 = 7; indicator parameter 1
  • Param2 = 0.1; indicator parameter 2
  • Param3 = 0.2; indicator parameter 3
  • Slippage = 1; Slippage
  • Display = false; Whether to display the panel
  • Comment = "2S-Hedge"; Comment
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
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