Zen Fractal

CZSC Fractal type index

Features:

Carried out a thorough processing of the inclusion relationship

It is convenient to use the EA call to judge whether it is a top-bottom classification, and the status in "Teaching You to Stock 93: The Relationship between the Two Tables and the Inside of the Trend Structure 2"

Show top-bottom classification with arrows

Show possible pens in different colors



The inclusion relationship of two adjacent K-lines gives a definition: the high and low points of a K-line are all within the range of its adjacent K-lines, then this K-line and its adjacent K-lines are the inclusion relationship



In the K-line chart, you often see some K-lines that have a relationship. The so-called inclusion processing is to combine two K-lines with inclusion relationship into one K-line.



Definition: Three consecutive K-lines that have been included and processed. If the high point of the middle K-line is the highest, then this combination is called the top type.



Definition: Three consecutive K-lines after inclusion processing, if the low point of the middle K-line is the lowest, then this combination is called the bottom type.



Array of indicators called by the EA:

0. Open the opening price of the K-line after the merger

1.High The combined high point

2.Low combined low

3.Close the closing price after the merger

4.Up top type

5.Down bottom type

6. Trend up or down (1, -1)

7. State marching (1, 0)
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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This is a clear indicator for judging tops and bottoms, and it works well for Oscillating market. Promotional price 49$ → 59$ features good at judging tops and bottoms No redrawing, no drifting Fast calculation, no lag Rich reminder mode Multiple parameters and colors can be adjusted parameter "======== Main ========" HighLowPeriod1 = 9 HighLowPeriod2 = 60 HighLowPeriod3 = 34 HighLowEMAPeriod = 4 MASignalPeriod = 5 "======== Notify ========" UseAlertNotify = true; UseMetaQuotesIDNotify = tru
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SemiAuto Martin System introduce This tool is used for semi-automatic Martin trading, click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position Just decide the direction of the transaction, and leave the rest to the EA management Automatic Martin, add warehouse according to the set grid, you can also disable this function One-click liquidation One key lock function time control Warning sound prompt characteristic Trading chart: any Tradeable currency: any Automatic take profi
ChzhshchMACD
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Talking about Zen MACD indicator Four-color two-wire MACD Show the sum of the area of the column InpFastMA=12; // Fast EMA period InpSlowMA=26; // Slow EMA period InpSignalMA=9; // Signal SMA period InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied price InpMaMethod=MODE_EMA; //Ma_Method input bool ChArea = false; //chzhshch Area Fast EMA period fast line parameters Slow EMA period slow line parameters Signal SMA period signal line parameters Application price optional Contrast the trend stre
EEVCC Night Pro
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Experts
Introduction This is an EA for night trading, trading between 21: 00-22: 00 Long-term Live Trade is profitable Only trade one order at a time and will not cause a big loss Each order is set with stop loss and take profit, no grid, Martin, or other high-risk fund management is used Multiple currencies can be traded at the same time Set time zone automatically by default Characteristic Trading chart: M15 Tradeable currencies: EURUSD,GBPSUD,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDCHF,EURGBP,EURCHF,USDJPY,EURCAD,EURAUD,G
EEVCC Hedge Pro
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Experts
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Quick View
Xiaoyu Huang
Utilities
1 day Promotional price: $49 Activation: 30 10 days promotional price: $59 activation: 20 Introduction Quick View Quickly check the profitability for a period of time and display the statistics Quickly filter historical transactions and make statistics based on time, magic number, currency, and comments Statistics include Net Profit, LotTotal, Profit Factor, Short Trades (win %), Long Trades (win %), Average Profit Trade, etc. Refresh statistical data in real time Calculation time is less
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Xiaoyu Huang
Utilities
Introduction This is an indicator of daily profitability Characteristic Statistics can be based on currency, magic number, and notes Statistics can be based on time Available for all currencies, all periods There are white and black themes Reverse sort The refresh rate can be adjusted You can set the refresh time to the latest Parameter nD                     =  30;                                     // Number of days StartTime          =  D'2021.06.01 00:00:00';       //  StartTime EndTime 
EEVCC Info
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Introduce This is a trading assistant, information panel indicators, aggregate currency statistics, account statistics, position information, server and local time, currency strength, K-line remaining time, support and resistance lines, server time offset, currency fluctuations Rate and other functions. Can be used for all types of accounts and currencies. Excellent performance, very few resources You can customize the position, color, font size Any module can be individually displayed or disab
King of Dragon System
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
King of Dragon Channel, King of Dragon Indicator, King of Dragon System, King of Dragon MT5, King of Dragon classic indicator, King of Dragon swiping system, King of Dragon All in One King of Dragon  channel trading system, which is a classic channel trading system, many users strongly request the MT5 version. This program has been optimized for performance in multiple versions, and it is already a relatively smooth system. 49$ → 59$ Red area, long trend, only long, not short Green area, short
Gold Digger AI
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable gold trading EA, using traditional technical indicators and using AI for adaptive EA. New EA Promotion Price: $199   →   $24 9 Characteristic one order at a time fixed stop loss adaptive night trading Optimize slippage news filter Suitable for passing FTMO, DARWINEX Zero Can be used with other EAs Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211776 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ma
MACD ZigZag AI Divergence Alert
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
This indicator combines the classic MACD and Zigzag indicators to detect divergence between price and indicators. It also uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect the validity of divergence. MACD is known as the "king of indicators," and Zigzag is also a very useful indicator. By combining these two indicators, this indicator leverages the strengths of both. The detection of divergence is a probabilistic problem. Often, divergences occur only to be followed by further p
Smart Trade 365
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
Introduction This is a pullback EA designed to detect trend divergences, which corresponds to the first type of buying and selling points in the "Zhan Zhong Shuo Chan" theory. With an exceptionally high profit factor, this EA delivers consistent long-term profitability. It employs dynamic grid trading, enabling it to adapt seamlessly to various market conditions. New EA Promotional Price: $99 → $149 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1080741 Set File https://c.mql5.com/6/954/Profit.
Currency Strength Smart
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Indicator is a powerful tool for identifying trends. It compares the strength and weakness of different currencies and makes it easy to find trending currency pairs. Sale Price: $49 Features Effectively distinguishes between strong and weak currencies Automatically identifies trending currencies Multi-timeframe Loads 28 currency pairs Performance optimized Indicator Usage Strong currencies: Currencies above 80 are considered strong. Weak currenci
WuKong EA
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable trading EA with very little risk. It uses traditional technical indicators for adaptive EA. This EA is mainly algorithm optimization rather than parameter optimization. What we pursue is long-term stable profit. Stable money making is the most important thing. New EA promotional price: $199   → $299 Features One order at a time, no Martingale, grid Profitable after long-term verification Fixed stop loss adaptive Use limit order to reduce slippage Inte
Chart Compare
Xiaoyu Huang
Utilities
Introducing Chart Compare - Your Ultimate Multi-Chart Synchronization Tool Now on sale for $39 (regularly $59) Seamlessly synchronize multiple charts for instant insights. Key Features: Blazing-fast synchronization: Event-driven technology ensures smooth and immediate updates across all charts. Lightweight and efficient: Minimal system resource usage for optimal performance. Quick comparisons: Easily compare similar instruments side-by-side. Years of refinement: Proven reliability and continuous
Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Overview Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap is a real-time currency strength heatmap indicator that calculates the percentage change between 8 major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, JPY, CAD, CHF) in pairs, and visually displays their relative strength on the chart via an 8×8 matrix panel. View the real-time status of 28 currency pairs at a glance. Red indicates bullish, blue indicates bearish, and the intensity of the color represents the magnitude of the move — quickly identify the strongest an
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