King of Dragon System
- Indicators
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Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 20
King of Dragon Channel, King of Dragon Indicator, King of Dragon System, King of Dragon MT5, King of Dragon classic indicator, King of Dragon swiping system,
King of Dragon All in One
King of Dragon channel trading system, which is a classic channel trading system, many users strongly request the MT5 version.
This program has been optimized for performance in multiple versions, and it is already a relatively smooth system.
49$ → 59$
Red area, long trend, only long, not short
Green area, short trend, only short, not long
Gray area, consolidation trend, refer to long and short operation of shock indicators https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96760
parameter
"===== Main ====="
int CalcalueBars = 1000;//Number of bars calculated
color BeltColor = clrGray;//The color of the trend Belt
bool Display = true;//Whether to display padding
"=====MA Channel====="//The outermost channel indicator
int InpHalfLenght = 100;
int ATRPeriod = 200;
double ATRMultiplier = 4.5;
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Price = PRICE_CLOSE;
Although this indicator repaints, it is still very valuable as a reference for manual trading.