King of Dragon System

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King of Dragon All in One





King of Dragon channel trading system, which is a classic channel trading system, many users strongly request the MT5 version.

This program has been optimized for performance in multiple versions, and it is already a relatively smooth system. 49$ → 59$

Red area, long trend, only long, not short

Green area, short trend, only short, not long

Gray area, consolidation trend, refer to long and short operation of shock indicators https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96760





parameter

"===== Main ====="

int CalcalueBars = 1000;//Number of bars calculated

color BeltColor = clrGray;//The color of the trend Belt

bool Display = true;//Whether to display padding





"=====MA Channel====="//The outermost channel indicator

int InpHalfLenght = 100;

int ATRPeriod = 200;

double ATRMultiplier = 4.5;

ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Price = PRICE_CLOSE;





Although this indicator repaints, it is still very valuable as a reference for manual trading.