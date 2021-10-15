EEVCC Info
- Indicators
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 20
Introduce
This is a trading assistant, information panel indicators, aggregate currency statistics, account statistics, position information, server and local time, currency strength, K-line remaining time, support and resistance lines, server time offset, currency fluctuations Rate and other functions.
Can be used for all types of accounts and currencies.
Excellent performance, very few resources
You can customize the position, color, font size
Any module can be individually displayed or disabled
Characteristic
1. Currency Statistics
Daily Open, High, Low, Close
High-Low on the day of the daily line
Yesterday's High-Low on the daily line
5-day average fluctuation
10-day average fluctuation
20-day average fluctuation
50-day average fluctuation
The day's rise and fall
Points of the day's rise and fall
Current spread
Currency and current price
UseSidebar = true;
SideFontSize = 10;
XLocation = 90; the position in the horizontal direction
YLocation = 20; vertical position
SideXGap = 90; the spacing in the horizontal direction
SideYGap = 19; Spacing in the vertical direction
OpenColor1 = clrLime;
OpenColor2 = clrRed;
OpenHighLowColor1 = clrSkyBlue;
OpenHighLowColor2 = clrOrange;
Day20Color1 = clrDarkTurquoise;
Day20Color2 = clrDeepPink;
AverageColor1 = clrDarkTurquoise;
AverageColor2 = clrDeepPink;
ChangeColor1 = clrOrange;
ChangeColor2 = clrLime;
SpreadColor1 = clrOrange;
SpreadColor2 = clrGold;
CurrentPriceColor = clrLime;
2. Account statistics
Account equity
The total number of orders for the account
Total trading volume of the account
Total account profit
The number of orders in the current currency
Current currency trading volume
Current currency profit
Profit Points of the current currency
UseAccountInfo = true;
ProfitColor1 = clrSkyBlue;
ProfitColor2 = clrGold;
SymbolListColor = clrLime;
3. Position information list
A list of trading positions on the account will be displayed
Transaction currency (number of orders) Transaction volume
4. Time information
Server time, local computer time, time offset
UseTopInfo = true;
TopFontSize = 10;
TopXLocation = 600;
TopYLocation = 4;
TopLabelColor = clrSkyBlue;
TopValueColor = clrLime;
5.K line remaining time
The remaining time of the K-line of the current chart, and a new K-line will be generated after (minutes: seconds)
UseLeftTime = true;
LeftTimeFontSize = 10;
LeftTimeColor =clrDeepPink;
6. Support and resistance lines
Customizable cycle, up and down three levels of support and resistance lines
UseRS = true;
RSFontSize = 10;
cPivot = clrDeepPink;
cRS1 = clrGreen;
cRS2 = clrGreen;
cRS3 = clrRed;
7. Currency strength
The strength of 8 currencies, namely EUR, GBP, USD, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD, NZD
Currency strength needs to load the corresponding currency
It is best to disable the currency strength module for testing indicators, because the corresponding currency should be loaded
UseStrength = true;
StrenthFontSize = 10;
LineFontSize = 6;
StrenthXLocation = 88;
StrenthYLocation = 25;
StrenthXGap = 20;
StrenthYGap = 15;
SymbolSuffix = ""; Currency suffix, such as EURUSDz, fill in z