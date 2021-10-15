EEVCC Info

Introduce
This is a trading assistant, information panel indicators, aggregate currency statistics, account statistics, position information, server and local time, currency strength, K-line remaining time, support and resistance lines, server time offset, currency fluctuations Rate and other functions.
Can be used for all types of accounts and currencies.
Excellent performance, very few resources
You can customize the position, color, font size
Any module can be individually displayed or disabled


Characteristic

1. Currency Statistics

Daily Open, High, Low, Close
High-Low on the day of the daily line
Yesterday's High-Low on the daily line
5-day average fluctuation
10-day average fluctuation
20-day average fluctuation
50-day average fluctuation
The day's rise and fall
Points of the day's rise and fall
Current spread
Currency and current price

UseSidebar = true;
SideFontSize = 10;
XLocation = 90; the position in the horizontal direction
YLocation = 20; vertical position
SideXGap = 90; the spacing in the horizontal direction
SideYGap = 19; Spacing in the vertical direction

OpenColor1 = clrLime;
OpenColor2 = clrRed;
OpenHighLowColor1 = clrSkyBlue;
OpenHighLowColor2 = clrOrange;

Day20Color1 = clrDarkTurquoise;
Day20Color2 = clrDeepPink;

AverageColor1 = clrDarkTurquoise;
AverageColor2 = clrDeepPink;

ChangeColor1 = clrOrange;
ChangeColor2 = clrLime;

SpreadColor1 = clrOrange;
SpreadColor2 = clrGold;

CurrentPriceColor = clrLime;


2. Account statistics
Account equity
The total number of orders for the account
Total trading volume of the account
Total account profit

The number of orders in the current currency
Current currency trading volume
Current currency profit
Profit Points of the current currency

UseAccountInfo = true;
ProfitColor1 = clrSkyBlue;
ProfitColor2 = clrGold;
SymbolListColor = clrLime;

3. Position information list
A list of trading positions on the account will be displayed

Transaction currency (number of orders) Transaction volume


4. Time information
Server time, local computer time, time offset

UseTopInfo = true;
TopFontSize = 10;
TopXLocation = 600;
TopYLocation = 4;
TopLabelColor = clrSkyBlue;
TopValueColor = clrLime;

5.K line remaining time
The remaining time of the K-line of the current chart, and a new K-line will be generated after (minutes: seconds)

UseLeftTime = true;
LeftTimeFontSize = 10;
LeftTimeColor =clrDeepPink;

6. Support and resistance lines
Customizable cycle, up and down three levels of support and resistance lines

UseRS = true;
RSFontSize = 10;
cPivot = clrDeepPink;
cRS1 = clrGreen;
cRS2 = clrGreen;
cRS3 = clrRed;

7. Currency strength
The strength of 8 currencies, namely EUR, GBP, USD, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD, NZD
Currency strength needs to load the corresponding currency
It is best to disable the currency strength module for testing indicators, because the corresponding currency should be loaded

UseStrength = true;
StrenthFontSize = 10;
LineFontSize = 6;
StrenthXLocation = 88;
StrenthYLocation = 25;
StrenthXGap = 20;
StrenthYGap = 15;
SymbolSuffix = ""; Currency suffix, such as EURUSDz, fill in z
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PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Smart Peak Bottom
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a clear indicator for judging tops and bottoms, and it works well for Oscillating market. Promotional price 49$ → 59$ features good at judging tops and bottoms No redrawing, no drifting Fast calculation, no lag Rich reminder mode Multiple parameters and colors can be adjusted parameter "======== Main ========" HighLowPeriod1 = 9 HighLowPeriod2 = 60 HighLowPeriod3 = 34 HighLowEMAPeriod = 4 MASignalPeriod = 5 "======== Notify ========" UseAlertNotify = true; UseMetaQuotesIDNotify = tru
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5 (2)
Utilities
SemiAuto Martin System introduce This tool is used for semi-automatic Martin trading, click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position Just decide the direction of the transaction, and leave the rest to the EA management Automatic Martin, add warehouse according to the set grid, you can also disable this function One-click liquidation One key lock function time control Warning sound prompt characteristic Trading chart: any Tradeable currency: any Automatic take profi
ChzhshchMACD
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Talking about Zen MACD indicator Four-color two-wire MACD Show the sum of the area of the column InpFastMA=12; // Fast EMA period InpSlowMA=26; // Slow EMA period InpSignalMA=9; // Signal SMA period InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied price InpMaMethod=MODE_EMA; //Ma_Method input bool ChArea = false; //chzhshch Area Fast EMA period fast line parameters Slow EMA period slow line parameters Signal SMA period signal line parameters Application price optional Contrast the trend stre
EEVCC Night Pro
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
Introduction This is an EA for night trading, trading between 21: 00-22: 00 Long-term Live Trade is profitable Only trade one order at a time and will not cause a big loss Each order is set with stop loss and take profit, no grid, Martin, or other high-risk fund management is used Multiple currencies can be traded at the same time Set time zone automatically by default Characteristic Trading chart: M15 Tradeable currencies: EURUSD,GBPSUD,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDCHF,EURGBP,EURCHF,USDJPY,EURCAD,EURAUD,G
EEVCC Hedge Pro
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
EEVCC Hedge Promotion price: $59 Activation: 10 Introduction This is a two-way (buy and sell at the same time) grid hedge trading EA Long-term firm offers are profitable Can be used for multiple currencies at the same time Safe profit calculation method characteristic Trading chart: H1 Recommended currency: EURGBP, EURUSD Minimum deposit: 3000USD, recommended 10000USD, 100USD for cent accounts Recommended brokers: RofoForex, Exness and other platforms with high leverage and cent accounts Link: h
Quick View
Xiaoyu Huang
Utilities
1 day Promotional price: $49 Activation: 30 10 days promotional price: $59 activation: 20 Introduction Quick View Quickly check the profitability for a period of time and display the statistics Quickly filter historical transactions and make statistics based on time, magic number, currency, and comments Statistics include Net Profit, LotTotal, Profit Factor, Short Trades (win %), Long Trades (win %), Average Profit Trade, etc. Refresh statistical data in real time Calculation time is less
Gain Every Day
Xiaoyu Huang
Utilities
Introduction This is an indicator of daily profitability Characteristic Statistics can be based on currency, magic number, and notes Statistics can be based on time Available for all currencies, all periods There are white and black themes Reverse sort The refresh rate can be adjusted You can set the refresh time to the latest Parameter nD                     =  30;                                     // Number of days StartTime          =  D'2021.06.01 00:00:00';       //  StartTime EndTime 
Zen Fractal
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
CZSC Fractal type index Features: Carried out a thorough processing of the inclusion relationship It is convenient to use the EA call to judge whether it is a top-bottom classification, and the status in "Teaching You to Stock 93: The Relationship between the Two Tables and the Inside of the Trend Structure 2" Show top-bottom classification with arrows Show possible pens in different colors The inclusion relationship of two adjacent K-lines gives a definition: the high and low points of
King of Dragon System
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
King of Dragon Channel, King of Dragon Indicator, King of Dragon System, King of Dragon MT5, King of Dragon classic indicator, King of Dragon swiping system, King of Dragon All in One King of Dragon  channel trading system, which is a classic channel trading system, many users strongly request the MT5 version. This program has been optimized for performance in multiple versions, and it is already a relatively smooth system. 49$ → 59$ Red area, long trend, only long, not short Green area, short
Gold Digger AI
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable gold trading EA, using traditional technical indicators and using AI for adaptive EA. New EA Promotion Price: $199   →   $24 9 Characteristic one order at a time fixed stop loss adaptive night trading Optimize slippage news filter Suitable for passing FTMO, DARWINEX Zero Can be used with other EAs Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211776 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ma
MACD ZigZag AI Divergence Alert
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
This indicator combines the classic MACD and Zigzag indicators to detect divergence between price and indicators. It also uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect the validity of divergence. MACD is known as the "king of indicators," and Zigzag is also a very useful indicator. By combining these two indicators, this indicator leverages the strengths of both. The detection of divergence is a probabilistic problem. Often, divergences occur only to be followed by further p
Smart Trade 365
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
Introduction This is a pullback EA designed to detect trend divergences, which corresponds to the first type of buying and selling points in the "Zhan Zhong Shuo Chan" theory. With an exceptionally high profit factor, this EA delivers consistent long-term profitability. It employs dynamic grid trading, enabling it to adapt seamlessly to various market conditions. New EA Promotional Price: $99 → $149 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1080741 Set File https://c.mql5.com/6/954/Profit.
Currency Strength Smart
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Indicator is a powerful tool for identifying trends. It compares the strength and weakness of different currencies and makes it easy to find trending currency pairs. Sale Price: $49 Features Effectively distinguishes between strong and weak currencies Automatically identifies trending currencies Multi-timeframe Loads 28 currency pairs Performance optimized Indicator Usage Strong currencies: Currencies above 80 are considered strong. Weak currenci
WuKong EA
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable trading EA with very little risk. It uses traditional technical indicators for adaptive EA. This EA is mainly algorithm optimization rather than parameter optimization. What we pursue is long-term stable profit. Stable money making is the most important thing. New EA promotional price: $199   → $299 Features One order at a time, no Martingale, grid Profitable after long-term verification Fixed stop loss adaptive Use limit order to reduce slippage Inte
Chart Compare
Xiaoyu Huang
Utilities
Introducing Chart Compare - Your Ultimate Multi-Chart Synchronization Tool Now on sale for $39 (regularly $59) Seamlessly synchronize multiple charts for instant insights. Key Features: Blazing-fast synchronization: Event-driven technology ensures smooth and immediate updates across all charts. Lightweight and efficient: Minimal system resource usage for optimal performance. Quick comparisons: Easily compare similar instruments side-by-side. Years of refinement: Proven reliability and continuous
Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Overview Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap is a real-time currency strength heatmap indicator that calculates the percentage change between 8 major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, JPY, CAD, CHF) in pairs, and visually displays their relative strength on the chart via an 8×8 matrix panel. View the real-time status of 28 currency pairs at a glance. Red indicates bullish, blue indicates bearish, and the intensity of the color represents the magnitude of the move — quickly identify the strongest an
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