EEVCC Info

Introduce

This is a trading assistant, information panel indicators, aggregate currency statistics, account statistics, position information, server and local time, currency strength, K-line remaining time, support and resistance lines, server time offset, currency fluctuations Rate and other functions.

Can be used for all types of accounts and currencies.

Excellent performance, very few resources

You can customize the position, color, font size

Any module can be individually displayed or disabled









Characteristic





1. Currency Statistics





Daily Open, High, Low, Close

High-Low on the day of the daily line

Yesterday's High-Low on the daily line

5-day average fluctuation

10-day average fluctuation

20-day average fluctuation

50-day average fluctuation

The day's rise and fall

Points of the day's rise and fall

Current spread

Currency and current price





UseSidebar = true;

SideFontSize = 10;

XLocation = 90; the position in the horizontal direction

YLocation = 20; vertical position

SideXGap = 90; the spacing in the horizontal direction

SideYGap = 19; Spacing in the vertical direction





OpenColor1 = clrLime;

OpenColor2 = clrRed;

OpenHighLowColor1 = clrSkyBlue;

OpenHighLowColor2 = clrOrange;





Day20Color1 = clrDarkTurquoise;

Day20Color2 = clrDeepPink;





AverageColor1 = clrDarkTurquoise;

AverageColor2 = clrDeepPink;





ChangeColor1 = clrOrange;

ChangeColor2 = clrLime;





SpreadColor1 = clrOrange;

SpreadColor2 = clrGold;





CurrentPriceColor = clrLime;









2. Account statistics

Account equity

The total number of orders for the account

Total trading volume of the account

Total account profit





The number of orders in the current currency

Current currency trading volume

Current currency profit

Profit Points of the current currency





UseAccountInfo = true;

ProfitColor1 = clrSkyBlue;

ProfitColor2 = clrGold;

SymbolListColor = clrLime;





3. Position information list

A list of trading positions on the account will be displayed





Transaction currency (number of orders) Transaction volume









4. Time information

Server time, local computer time, time offset





UseTopInfo = true;

TopFontSize = 10;

TopXLocation = 600;

TopYLocation = 4;

TopLabelColor = clrSkyBlue;

TopValueColor = clrLime;





5.K line remaining time

The remaining time of the K-line of the current chart, and a new K-line will be generated after (minutes: seconds)





UseLeftTime = true;

LeftTimeFontSize = 10;

LeftTimeColor =clrDeepPink;





6. Support and resistance lines

Customizable cycle, up and down three levels of support and resistance lines





UseRS = true;

RSFontSize = 10;

cPivot = clrDeepPink;

cRS1 = clrGreen;

cRS2 = clrGreen;

cRS3 = clrRed;





7. Currency strength

The strength of 8 currencies, namely EUR, GBP, USD, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD, NZD

Currency strength needs to load the corresponding currency

It is best to disable the currency strength module for testing indicators, because the corresponding currency should be loaded





UseStrength = true;

StrenthFontSize = 10;

LineFontSize = 6;

StrenthXLocation = 88;

StrenthYLocation = 25;

StrenthXGap = 20;

StrenthYGap = 15;

SymbolSuffix = ""; Currency suffix, such as EURUSDz, fill in z