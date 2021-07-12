Gain Every Day
- Utilities
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 12 July 2021
- Activations: 20
Introduction
- This is an indicator of daily profitability
Characteristic
- Statistics can be based on currency, magic number, and notes
- Statistics can be based on time
- Available for all currencies, all periods
- There are white and black themes
- Reverse sort
- The refresh rate can be adjusted
- You can set the refresh time to the latest
Parameter
- nD = 30; // Number of days
- StartTime = D'2021.06.01 00:00:00'; // StartTime
- EndTime = D'2021.06.27 00:00:00'; // EndTime
- ToCurrent = true; // EndTime Update To Current
- Reverse = true; // Reverse
- MagicNumber = 0; // MagicNumber
- SelectSymbol = ""; // Symbol
- CommentStr = ""; // Comment
- Theme = THEME_BLACK; // Comment
- RefreshRate = 5; // RefreshRate(Second)