Smart Trade 365

Introduction

This is a pullback EA designed to detect trend divergences, which corresponds to the first type of buying and selling points in the "Zhan Zhong Shuo Chan" theory. With an exceptionally high profit factor, this EA delivers consistent long-term profitability. It employs dynamic grid trading, enabling it to adapt seamlessly to various market conditions.

New EA Promotional Price: $99 → $149

Features
Utilizes virtual orders for automated adjustments
Adapts to changing market conditions
Low sensitivity to spreads and platform specifications
Employs dynamic grids without using martingale (programmable)
Compatible with other EAs
Object-oriented programming with a 5-year optimized framework

Usage
Timeframe: M15
Primary pairs: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD
Minimum deposit: $1000
Account type: ECN Hedge
Recommended brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Darwinex, and others
VPS usage is strongly recommended

Note: Our EA is exclusively sold on MQL5.com. Any products found on other platforms are counterfeit.

Please contact us promptly following your purchase.


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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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1 day Promotional price: $49 Activation: 30 10 days promotional price: $59 activation: 20 Introduction Quick View Quickly check the profitability for a period of time and display the statistics Quickly filter historical transactions and make statistics based on time, magic number, currency, and comments Statistics include Net Profit, LotTotal, Profit Factor, Short Trades (win %), Long Trades (win %), Average Profit Trade, etc. Refresh statistical data in real time Calculation time is less
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