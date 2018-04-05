Smart Trade 365
- Experts
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 20
Introduction
This is a pullback EA designed to detect trend divergences, which corresponds to the first type of buying and selling points in the "Zhan Zhong Shuo Chan" theory. With an exceptionally high profit factor, this EA delivers consistent long-term profitability. It employs dynamic grid trading, enabling it to adapt seamlessly to various market conditions.
New EA Promotional Price: $99 → $149
Live Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1080741
Set File
https://c.mql5.com/6/954/Profit.set
https://c.mql5.com/6/954/Low_Risk.set
Features
Utilizes virtual orders for automated adjustments
Adapts to changing market conditions
Low sensitivity to spreads and platform specifications
Employs dynamic grids without using martingale (programmable)
Compatible with other EAs
Object-oriented programming with a 5-year optimized framework
Usage
Timeframe: M15
Primary pairs: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD
Minimum deposit: $1000
Account type: ECN Hedge
Recommended brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Darwinex, and others
VPS usage is strongly recommended
Note: Our EA is exclusively sold on MQL5.com. Any products found on other platforms are counterfeit.
Please contact us promptly following your purchase.