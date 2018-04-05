Smart Trade 365

Introduction This is a pullback EA designed to detect trend divergences, which corresponds to the first type of buying and selling points in the "Zhan Zhong Shuo Chan" theory. With an exceptionally high profit factor, this EA delivers consistent long-term profitability. It employs dynamic grid trading, enabling it to adapt seamlessly to various market conditions.

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Features

Utilizes virtual orders for automated adjustments

Adapts to changing market conditions

Low sensitivity to spreads and platform specifications

Employs dynamic grids without using martingale (programmable)

Compatible with other EAs

Object-oriented programming with a 5-year optimized framework





Usage

Timeframe: M15

Primary pairs: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD

Minimum deposit: $1000

Account type: ECN Hedge

Recommended brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, Darwinex, and others

VPS usage is strongly recommended





Note: Our EA is exclusively sold on MQL5.com. Any products found on other platforms are counterfeit.





Please contact us promptly following your purchase.