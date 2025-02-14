Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold) in the H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements:

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only

Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2

Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000

Suggested Leverage: at least 1:100

How the EA Works

🔹 Automatically opens Buy/Sell orders when conditions are met.

🔹 Manages capital by adjusting lot size based on account balance.

🔹 Automatically closes trades when trend reversal is detected.

🔹 Prevents trading when the account lacks sufficient funds to ensure safety.

Key Features

🔸 Trades based on the Ichimoku trend-following strategy – a proven and reliable Forex method.

🔸 Fully automated trading – no manual intervention required.

🔸 Smart risk management – optimizes profits while minimizing risks.

🔸 Works for both small and large accounts – flexible lot size settings.

🔸 Backtested and optimized across different timeframes before live trading.

How to Use

🛠 Step 1: Install the EA on MetaTrader 5.

🛠 Step 2: Select the appropriate the XAU/USD pair and timeframe H2.

🛠 Step 3: Adjust settings like Lot Size and Initial Capital.

🛠 Step 4: Run the EA and monitor its performance.

Conclusion

GOLD h2 moon is a powerful Forex trading robot based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. It is ideal for both beginners and professional traders, providing automated trading, time efficiency, optimized profits, and robust risk control .

🚀 Are you ready to experience automated trading with GOLD h2 moon? 🚀




































































































