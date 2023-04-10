Smart Peak Bottom

5
This is a clear indicator for judging tops and bottoms, and it works well for Oscillating market.

Promotional price 49$ → 59$

features
good at judging tops and bottoms
No redrawing, no drifting
Fast calculation, no lag
Rich reminder mode
Multiple parameters and colors can be adjusted

parameter
"======== Main ========"
HighLowPeriod1 = 9
HighLowPeriod2 = 60
HighLowPeriod3 = 34
HighLowEMAPeriod = 4
MASignalPeriod = 5
"======== Notify ========"
UseAlertNotify = true;
UseMetaQuotesIDNotify = true;
UseMailNotify = true;
NotifySignalMode = Change Color and Check Level;
HighLevel = 80;
LowLevel = 20;
NofityPreMessage = "Smart Peak Bottom";

For EA calls
0. High Buffer
1.Low Buffer
2. Direction buffer 1 up, 0, down
3.MA Buffer
Reviews 3
Miroslav Milanov
1071
Miroslav Milanov 2026.07.29 11:34 
 

Smart Peak Bottom is an essential indicator for any serious trader—useful and effective. Its design is incredibly good, intuitive, and adds real value to my decision-making process. Of course, it's an indicator, not an oracle to ask for miracles. What makes it even better is the developer: extremely attentive and responsive to feedback. It's rare to find this level of support in MQL5. Highly recommended.

Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz
1364
Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz 2023.10.23 11:05 
 

Very good indicator, works very well, I recommend it

Bernardo Carvalho
693
Bernardo Carvalho 2023.04.24 12:45 
 

Good

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5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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SemiAuto Martin System
Xiaoyu Huang
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SemiAuto Martin System introduce This tool is used for semi-automatic Martin trading, click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position Just decide the direction of the transaction, and leave the rest to the EA management Automatic Martin, add warehouse according to the set grid, you can also disable this function One-click liquidation One key lock function time control Warning sound prompt characteristic Trading chart: any Tradeable currency: any Automatic take profi
ChzhshchMACD
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Talking about Zen MACD indicator Four-color two-wire MACD Show the sum of the area of the column InpFastMA=12; // Fast EMA period InpSlowMA=26; // Slow EMA period InpSignalMA=9; // Signal SMA period InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied price InpMaMethod=MODE_EMA; //Ma_Method input bool ChArea = false; //chzhshch Area Fast EMA period fast line parameters Slow EMA period slow line parameters Signal SMA period signal line parameters Application price optional Contrast the trend stre
EEVCC Night Pro
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
Introduction This is an EA for night trading, trading between 21: 00-22: 00 Long-term Live Trade is profitable Only trade one order at a time and will not cause a big loss Each order is set with stop loss and take profit, no grid, Martin, or other high-risk fund management is used Multiple currencies can be traded at the same time Set time zone automatically by default Characteristic Trading chart: M15 Tradeable currencies: EURUSD,GBPSUD,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDCHF,EURGBP,EURCHF,USDJPY,EURCAD,EURAUD,G
EEVCC Hedge Pro
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EEVCC Hedge Promotion price: $59 Activation: 10 Introduction This is a two-way (buy and sell at the same time) grid hedge trading EA Long-term firm offers are profitable Can be used for multiple currencies at the same time Safe profit calculation method characteristic Trading chart: H1 Recommended currency: EURGBP, EURUSD Minimum deposit: 3000USD, recommended 10000USD, 100USD for cent accounts Recommended brokers: RofoForex, Exness and other platforms with high leverage and cent accounts Link: h
Quick View
Xiaoyu Huang
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1 day Promotional price: $49 Activation: 30 10 days promotional price: $59 activation: 20 Introduction Quick View Quickly check the profitability for a period of time and display the statistics Quickly filter historical transactions and make statistics based on time, magic number, currency, and comments Statistics include Net Profit, LotTotal, Profit Factor, Short Trades (win %), Long Trades (win %), Average Profit Trade, etc. Refresh statistical data in real time Calculation time is less
Gain Every Day
Xiaoyu Huang
Utilities
Introduction This is an indicator of daily profitability Characteristic Statistics can be based on currency, magic number, and notes Statistics can be based on time Available for all currencies, all periods There are white and black themes Reverse sort The refresh rate can be adjusted You can set the refresh time to the latest Parameter nD                     =  30;                                     // Number of days StartTime          =  D'2021.06.01 00:00:00';       //  StartTime EndTime 
EEVCC Info
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Introduce This is a trading assistant, information panel indicators, aggregate currency statistics, account statistics, position information, server and local time, currency strength, K-line remaining time, support and resistance lines, server time offset, currency fluctuations Rate and other functions. Can be used for all types of accounts and currencies. Excellent performance, very few resources You can customize the position, color, font size Any module can be individually displayed or disab
Zen Fractal
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
CZSC Fractal type index Features: Carried out a thorough processing of the inclusion relationship It is convenient to use the EA call to judge whether it is a top-bottom classification, and the status in "Teaching You to Stock 93: The Relationship between the Two Tables and the Inside of the Trend Structure 2" Show top-bottom classification with arrows Show possible pens in different colors The inclusion relationship of two adjacent K-lines gives a definition: the high and low points of
King of Dragon System
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
King of Dragon Channel, King of Dragon Indicator, King of Dragon System, King of Dragon MT5, King of Dragon classic indicator, King of Dragon swiping system, King of Dragon All in One King of Dragon  channel trading system, which is a classic channel trading system, many users strongly request the MT5 version. This program has been optimized for performance in multiple versions, and it is already a relatively smooth system. 49$ → 59$ Red area, long trend, only long, not short Green area, short
Gold Digger AI
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable gold trading EA, using traditional technical indicators and using AI for adaptive EA. New EA Promotion Price: $199   →   $24 9 Characteristic one order at a time fixed stop loss adaptive night trading Optimize slippage news filter Suitable for passing FTMO, DARWINEX Zero Can be used with other EAs Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211776 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ma
MACD ZigZag AI Divergence Alert
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
This indicator combines the classic MACD and Zigzag indicators to detect divergence between price and indicators. It also uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect the validity of divergence. MACD is known as the "king of indicators," and Zigzag is also a very useful indicator. By combining these two indicators, this indicator leverages the strengths of both. The detection of divergence is a probabilistic problem. Often, divergences occur only to be followed by further p
Smart Trade 365
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
Introduction This is a pullback EA designed to detect trend divergences, which corresponds to the first type of buying and selling points in the "Zhan Zhong Shuo Chan" theory. With an exceptionally high profit factor, this EA delivers consistent long-term profitability. It employs dynamic grid trading, enabling it to adapt seamlessly to various market conditions. New EA Promotional Price: $99 → $149 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1080741 Set File https://c.mql5.com/6/954/Profit.
Currency Strength Smart
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Indicator is a powerful tool for identifying trends. It compares the strength and weakness of different currencies and makes it easy to find trending currency pairs. Sale Price: $49 Features Effectively distinguishes between strong and weak currencies Automatically identifies trending currencies Multi-timeframe Loads 28 currency pairs Performance optimized Indicator Usage Strong currencies: Currencies above 80 are considered strong. Weak currenci
WuKong EA
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable trading EA with very little risk. It uses traditional technical indicators for adaptive EA. This EA is mainly algorithm optimization rather than parameter optimization. What we pursue is long-term stable profit. Stable money making is the most important thing. New EA promotional price: $199   → $299 Features One order at a time, no Martingale, grid Profitable after long-term verification Fixed stop loss adaptive Use limit order to reduce slippage Inte
Chart Compare
Xiaoyu Huang
Utilities
Introducing Chart Compare - Your Ultimate Multi-Chart Synchronization Tool Now on sale for $39 (regularly $59) Seamlessly synchronize multiple charts for instant insights. Key Features: Blazing-fast synchronization: Event-driven technology ensures smooth and immediate updates across all charts. Lightweight and efficient: Minimal system resource usage for optimal performance. Quick comparisons: Easily compare similar instruments side-by-side. Years of refinement: Proven reliability and continuous
Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Overview Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap is a real-time currency strength heatmap indicator that calculates the percentage change between 8 major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, JPY, CAD, CHF) in pairs, and visually displays their relative strength on the chart via an 8×8 matrix panel. View the real-time status of 28 currency pairs at a glance. Red indicates bullish, blue indicates bearish, and the intensity of the color represents the magnitude of the move — quickly identify the strongest an
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Miroslav Milanov
1071
Miroslav Milanov 2026.07.29 11:34 
 

Smart Peak Bottom is an essential indicator for any serious trader—useful and effective. Its design is incredibly good, intuitive, and adds real value to my decision-making process. Of course, it's an indicator, not an oracle to ask for miracles. What makes it even better is the developer: extremely attentive and responsive to feedback. It's rare to find this level of support in MQL5. Highly recommended.

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Reply from developer Xiaoyu Huang 2026.07.29 12:52
Thank you very much!
Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz
1364
Dariusz Mikolaj Ruchniewicz 2023.10.23 11:05 
 

Very good indicator, works very well, I recommend it

Bernardo Carvalho
693
Bernardo Carvalho 2023.04.24 12:45 
 

Good

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Reply from developer Xiaoyu Huang 2023.04.24 13:51
thank you very much
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