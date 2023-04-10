Smart Peak Bottom
- Indicators
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 24 November 2024
- Activations: 20
This is a clear indicator for judging tops and bottoms, and it works well for Oscillating market.
Promotional price 49$ → 59$
features
good at judging tops and bottoms
No redrawing, no drifting
Fast calculation, no lag
Rich reminder mode
Multiple parameters and colors can be adjusted
parameter
"======== Main ========"
HighLowPeriod1 = 9
HighLowPeriod2 = 60
HighLowPeriod3 = 34
HighLowEMAPeriod = 4
MASignalPeriod = 5
"======== Notify ========"
UseAlertNotify = true;
UseMetaQuotesIDNotify = true;
UseMailNotify = true;
NotifySignalMode = Change Color and Check Level;
HighLevel = 80;
LowLevel = 20;
NofityPreMessage = "Smart Peak Bottom";
For EA calls
0. High Buffer
1.Low Buffer
2. Direction buffer 1 up, 0, down
3.MA Buffer
Smart Peak Bottom is an essential indicator for any serious trader—useful and effective. Its design is incredibly good, intuitive, and adds real value to my decision-making process. Of course, it's an indicator, not an oracle to ask for miracles. What makes it even better is the developer: extremely attentive and responsive to feedback. It's rare to find this level of support in MQL5. Highly recommended.