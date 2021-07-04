Quick View
- Utilities
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 4 July 2021
- Activations: 20
1 day Promotional price: $49 Activation: 30
10 days promotional price: $59 activation: 20
Introduction
Quick View
Quickly check the profitability for a period of time and display the statistics
Quickly filter historical transactions and make statistics based on time, magic number, currency, and comments
Statistics include Net Profit, LotTotal, Profit Factor, Short Trades (win %), Long Trades (win %), Average Profit Trade, etc.
Refresh statistical data in real time
Calculation time is less than 1 second
characteristic
1. Two time filtering modes, filtering according to the number of days and filtering according to the start and end time
2. Filter historical transactions based on magic number, currency, and comments
3. Compatible with white and black themes
4. The frequency of refresh can be adjusted
Example
Quick View
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4000000335, Darwinex-Live,Real,Hedge
Currency : USD
Leverage : 200
Balance : 1798.9
IniBalance : 1759.22
Margin Free : 1798.92
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nDays : 0
StartTime : 2021.06.23
EndTime : 2021.07.02
Net Profit : 19.70
Gross Profit : 23.97
Gross Loss : -4.27
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Symbols Total : 2
Total Trades : 3
Short Trades(win %) : 1 (0.00%)
Long Trades(win %) : 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades(%) : 2 (66.67%)
Loss Trades(%) : 1 (33.33%)
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Largest Profit Trade : 14.50
Largest Loss Trade : -2.20
Average Profit Trade : 11.99
Average Losss Trade : -4.27
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MaxConsWin : 24.64 (2)
MaxConsLoss : -2.20 (1)
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Expected Payoff : 6.57
AbsDD : -0.32
MaxDD : -3.60
Re1DD : -0.20%
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Profit Factor : 5.61
RecFact : 5.47
LotTotal : 0.47
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parameter
Number of days = 0; // Statistical period (days)
StartTime = D'2021.06.01 00:00:00'; // Start time of statistics, valid when Number of days = 0
EndTime = D'2021.06.27 00:00:00'; // The end time of statistics, valid when Number of days = 0
EndTime Update To Current = false; // Statistics to the latest
MagicNumber = 0; // Filter historical transactions according to MagicNumber
SelectSymbol = ""; // Filter historical transactions based on Symbol
Comment = ""; // Filter historical transactions based on Comment
Theme = THEME_BLACK; // Theme color
RefreshRate(Second) = 5; // Data refresh rate