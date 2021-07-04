Quick View

1 day Promotional price: $49 Activation: 30

10 days promotional price: $59 activation: 20

Introduction

Quick View


Quickly check the profitability for a period of time and display the statistics

Quickly filter historical transactions and make statistics based on time, magic number, currency, and comments

Statistics include Net Profit, LotTotal, Profit Factor, Short Trades (win %), Long Trades (win %), Average Profit Trade, etc.

Refresh statistical data in real time

Calculation time is less than 1 second
characteristic
1. Two time filtering modes, filtering according to the number of days and filtering according to the start and end time

2. Filter historical transactions based on magic number, currency, and comments

3. Compatible with white and black themes

4. The frequency of refresh can be adjusted

Example
                     Quick View
----------------------------------------------
4000000335, Darwinex-Live,Real,Hedge
Currency                        :    USD 
Leverage                        :    200 
Balance                          :    1798.9
IniBalance                      :    1759.22
Margin Free                    :    1798.92
----------------------------------------------
nDays                            :     0
StartTime                      :     2021.06.23        
EndTime                        :     2021.07.02 
Net Profit                      :     19.70 
Gross Profit                   :     23.97 
Gross Loss                     :    -4.27 
----------------------------------------------
Symbols Total               :     2 
Total Trades                  :    3 
Short Trades(win %)      :    1 (0.00%) 
Long Trades(win %)       :    2 (100.00%) 
Profit Trades(%)            :    2 (66.67%) 
Loss Trades(%)              :    1 (33.33%) 
----------------------------------------------
Largest Profit Trade      :   14.50 
Largest Loss Trade        :   -2.20 
Average Profit Trade     :   11.99 
Average Losss Trade      :   -4.27
----------------------------------------------
MaxConsWin                 :     24.64 (2) 
MaxConsLoss                :     -2.20 (1) 
----------------------------------------------
Expected Payoff           :     6.57 
AbsDD                          :   -0.32 
MaxDD                         :   -3.60
Re1DD                          :   -0.20% 
----------------------------------------------
Profit Factor                :     5.61
RecFact                       :     5.47 
LotTotal                       :     0.47 

----------------------------------------------

parameter
Number of days                     = 0;                                            //  Statistical period (days)                          
StartTime                              = D'2021.06.01 00:00:00';            //  Start time of statistics, valid when Number of days = 0
EndTime                                = D'2021.06.27 00:00:00';            //  The end time of statistics, valid when Number of days = 0
EndTime Update To Current    = false;                                      //  Statistics to the latest            
MagicNumber                         = 0;                                           //  Filter historical transactions according to MagicNumber         
SelectSymbol                         = "";                                           //  Filter historical transactions based on Symbol         
Comment                               = "";                                           //  Filter historical transactions based on Comment   
Theme                                   = THEME_BLACK;                        //  Theme color        
RefreshRate(Second)              = 5;                                            //  Data refresh rate




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