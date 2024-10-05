Chart Compare
- Utilities
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
Introducing Chart Compare - Your Ultimate Multi-Chart Synchronization Tool
Now on sale for $39 (regularly $59)
Seamlessly synchronize multiple charts for instant insights.
Key Features:
- Blazing-fast synchronization: Event-driven technology ensures smooth and immediate updates across all charts.
- Lightweight and efficient: Minimal system resource usage for optimal performance.
- Quick comparisons: Easily compare similar instruments side-by-side.
- Years of refinement: Proven reliability and continuous optimization.
Customizable Parameters:
- SyncPos: Synchronize the starting time across all charts.
How it works:
- Load Chart Compare into each chart. The first chart will be labeled as "Main".
- Simply interact with the "Main" chart, and all other charts will automatically synchronize to match.
Best practices:
- Tile your windows for a clear and organized view.
- Use a consistent template for all charts.
Chart Compare is your go-to tool for:
- Multi-chart comparisons
- MT5 currency strength analysis
- Intraday trading profitability
- Streamlined trading workflows
Why choose Chart Compare?
- Save time: Eliminate manual adjustments.
- Improve accuracy: Ensure consistent data across all charts.
- Gain insights: Quickly identify patterns and trends.
Don't miss out on this limited-time offer!
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