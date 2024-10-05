Chart Compare

Introducing Chart Compare - Your Ultimate Multi-Chart Synchronization Tool

Now on sale for $39 (regularly $59)

Seamlessly synchronize multiple charts for instant insights.

Key Features:

  • Blazing-fast synchronization: Event-driven technology ensures smooth and immediate updates across all charts.
  • Lightweight and efficient: Minimal system resource usage for optimal performance.
  • Quick comparisons: Easily compare similar instruments side-by-side.
  • Years of refinement: Proven reliability and continuous optimization.

Customizable Parameters:

  • SyncPos: Synchronize the starting time across all charts.

How it works:

  1. Load Chart Compare into each chart. The first chart will be labeled as "Main".
  2. Simply interact with the "Main" chart, and all other charts will automatically synchronize to match.

Best practices:

  • Tile your windows for a clear and organized view.
  • Use a consistent template for all charts.

Chart Compare is your go-to tool for:

  • Multi-chart comparisons
  • MT5 currency strength analysis
  • Intraday trading profitability
  • Streamlined trading workflows

Why choose Chart Compare?

  • Save time: Eliminate manual adjustments.
  • Improve accuracy: Ensure consistent data across all charts.
  • Gain insights: Quickly identify patterns and trends.

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer!


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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5 (3)
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SemiAuto Martin System introduce This tool is used for semi-automatic Martin trading, click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position Just decide the direction of the transaction, and leave the rest to the EA management Automatic Martin, add warehouse according to the set grid, you can also disable this function One-click liquidation One key lock function time control Warning sound prompt characteristic Trading chart: any Tradeable currency: any Automatic take profi
ChzhshchMACD
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Talking about Zen MACD indicator Four-color two-wire MACD Show the sum of the area of the column InpFastMA=12; // Fast EMA period InpSlowMA=26; // Slow EMA period InpSignalMA=9; // Signal SMA period InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied price InpMaMethod=MODE_EMA; //Ma_Method input bool ChArea = false; //chzhshch Area Fast EMA period fast line parameters Slow EMA period slow line parameters Signal SMA period signal line parameters Application price optional Contrast the trend stre
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Introduction This is an EA for night trading, trading between 21: 00-22: 00 Long-term Live Trade is profitable Only trade one order at a time and will not cause a big loss Each order is set with stop loss and take profit, no grid, Martin, or other high-risk fund management is used Multiple currencies can be traded at the same time Set time zone automatically by default Characteristic Trading chart: M15 Tradeable currencies: EURUSD,GBPSUD,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDCHF,EURGBP,EURCHF,USDJPY,EURCAD,EURAUD,G
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EEVCC Hedge Promotion price: $59 Activation: 10 Introduction This is a two-way (buy and sell at the same time) grid hedge trading EA Long-term firm offers are profitable Can be used for multiple currencies at the same time Safe profit calculation method characteristic Trading chart: H1 Recommended currency: EURGBP, EURUSD Minimum deposit: 3000USD, recommended 10000USD, 100USD for cent accounts Recommended brokers: RofoForex, Exness and other platforms with high leverage and cent accounts Link: h
Quick View
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1 day Promotional price: $49 Activation: 30 10 days promotional price: $59 activation: 20 Introduction Quick View Quickly check the profitability for a period of time and display the statistics Quickly filter historical transactions and make statistics based on time, magic number, currency, and comments Statistics include Net Profit, LotTotal, Profit Factor, Short Trades (win %), Long Trades (win %), Average Profit Trade, etc. Refresh statistical data in real time Calculation time is less
Gain Every Day
Xiaoyu Huang
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Introduction This is an indicator of daily profitability Characteristic Statistics can be based on currency, magic number, and notes Statistics can be based on time Available for all currencies, all periods There are white and black themes Reverse sort The refresh rate can be adjusted You can set the refresh time to the latest Parameter nD                     =  30;                                     // Number of days StartTime          =  D'2021.06.01 00:00:00';       //  StartTime EndTime 
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Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
Introduce This is a trading assistant, information panel indicators, aggregate currency statistics, account statistics, position information, server and local time, currency strength, K-line remaining time, support and resistance lines, server time offset, currency fluctuations Rate and other functions. Can be used for all types of accounts and currencies. Excellent performance, very few resources You can customize the position, color, font size Any module can be individually displayed or disab
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King of Dragon Channel, King of Dragon Indicator, King of Dragon System, King of Dragon MT5, King of Dragon classic indicator, King of Dragon swiping system, King of Dragon All in One King of Dragon  channel trading system, which is a classic channel trading system, many users strongly request the MT5 version. This program has been optimized for performance in multiple versions, and it is already a relatively smooth system. 49$ → 59$ Red area, long trend, only long, not short Green area, short
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Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable gold trading EA, using traditional technical indicators and using AI for adaptive EA. New EA Promotion Price: $199   →   $24 9 Characteristic one order at a time fixed stop loss adaptive night trading Optimize slippage news filter Suitable for passing FTMO, DARWINEX Zero Can be used with other EAs Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211776 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ma
MACD ZigZag AI Divergence Alert
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Indicators
This indicator combines the classic MACD and Zigzag indicators to detect divergence between price and indicators. It also uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect the validity of divergence. MACD is known as the "king of indicators," and Zigzag is also a very useful indicator. By combining these two indicators, this indicator leverages the strengths of both. The detection of divergence is a probabilistic problem. Often, divergences occur only to be followed by further p
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Experts
Introduction This is a pullback EA designed to detect trend divergences, which corresponds to the first type of buying and selling points in the "Zhan Zhong Shuo Chan" theory. With an exceptionally high profit factor, this EA delivers consistent long-term profitability. It employs dynamic grid trading, enabling it to adapt seamlessly to various market conditions. New EA Promotional Price: $99 → $149 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1080741 Set File https://c.mql5.com/6/954/Profit.
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Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Indicator is a powerful tool for identifying trends. It compares the strength and weakness of different currencies and makes it easy to find trending currency pairs. Sale Price: $49 Features Effectively distinguishes between strong and weak currencies Automatically identifies trending currencies Multi-timeframe Loads 28 currency pairs Performance optimized Indicator Usage Strong currencies: Currencies above 80 are considered strong. Weak currenci
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Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable trading EA with very little risk. It uses traditional technical indicators for adaptive EA. This EA is mainly algorithm optimization rather than parameter optimization. What we pursue is long-term stable profit. Stable money making is the most important thing. New EA promotional price: $199   → $299 Features One order at a time, no Martingale, grid Profitable after long-term verification Fixed stop loss adaptive Use limit order to reduce slippage Inte
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Indicators
Overview Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap is a real-time currency strength heatmap indicator that calculates the percentage change between 8 major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, JPY, CAD, CHF) in pairs, and visually displays their relative strength on the chart via an 8×8 matrix panel. View the real-time status of 28 currency pairs at a glance. Red indicates bullish, blue indicates bearish, and the intensity of the color represents the magnitude of the move — quickly identify the strongest an
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