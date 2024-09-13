WuKong EA
- Experts
-
Xiaoyu HuangI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
Focus on MQL5 and long-term stable profitability with large funds
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 13 September 2024
- Activations: 20
This is a long-term stable and profitable trading EA with very little risk. It uses traditional technical indicators for adaptive EA. This EA is mainly algorithm optimization rather than parameter optimization. What we pursue is long-term stable profit. Stable money making is the most important thing.
New EA promotional price: $199 → $299
Features
One order at a time, no Martingale, grid
Profitable after long-term verification
Fixed stop loss adaptive
Use limit order to reduce slippage
Integrated ONNX, AI Boost
Support small funds
OneChartSetup
Integrated MT5 news filtering, can test news
Applicable to ICMarets, FTMO, Darwinex Zero
Can be used with other EAs
Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years
Signal
Use
Period: M1
Variety: GBPCAD, EURCAD, GBPUSD, EURSGD, etc.
Minimum deposit: $20
Account: ECN Hedge
Recommended broker: IC Markets and other low spread platforms
Parameters
UseAutoMagic = true; Automatically generate MagicNumber
MagicNumber = 33
UseMM = false; false Use LotFix, true use PercentageMM
LotFix = 0.01
Symbols="GBPCAD,EURCAD,GBPUSD,EURSGD";
PercentageMM=10.0; lot =PercentageMM*Equity/100000
StopLoss= 800; 2 decimal points, adaptive platform
TakeProfit= 500; 2 decimal points, adaptive platform
UseDST= true; Whether the platform uses daylight saving time, most of them are true
UseNewsFilter=true; Whether to use news filtering
Suggestion
This EA can use OneChartSetup, but the EA is based on Tick, it is recommended to add an EA for each currency.
It is recommended to use ICMarkets for testing
It is recommended to use a low-latency VPS
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