This is a long-term stable and profitable trading EA with very little risk. It uses traditional technical indicators for adaptive EA. This EA is mainly algorithm optimization rather than parameter optimization. What we pursue is long-term stable profit. Stable money making is the most important thing.





New EA promotional price: $199 → $299





Features

One order at a time, no Martingale, grid

Profitable after long-term verification

Fixed stop loss adaptive

Use limit order to reduce slippage

Integrated ONNX, AI Boost

Support small funds

OneChartSetup

Integrated MT5 news filtering, can test news

Applicable to ICMarets, FTMO, Darwinex Zero

Can be used with other EAs

Object-oriented programming, the program framework has been tested for 5 years

Signal









Use

Period: M1

Variety: GBPCAD, EURCAD, GBPUSD, EURSGD, etc.

Minimum deposit: $20

Account: ECN Hedge

Recommended broker: IC Markets and other low spread platforms

Parameters

UseAutoMagic = true; Automatically generate MagicNumber

MagicNumber = 33

UseMM = false; false Use LotFix, true use PercentageMM

LotFix = 0.01

Symbols="GBPCAD,EURCAD,GBPUSD,EURSGD";

PercentageMM=10.0; lot =PercentageMM*Equity/100000

StopLoss= 800; 2 decimal points, adaptive platform

TakeProfit= 500; 2 decimal points, adaptive platform

UseDST= true; Whether the platform uses daylight saving time, most of them are true

UseNewsFilter=true; Whether to use news filtering

Suggestion

This EA can use OneChartSetup, but the EA is based on Tick, it is recommended to add an EA for each currency.

It is recommended to use ICMarkets for testing

It is recommended to use a low-latency VPS

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