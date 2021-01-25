Super Smart Triangle XXX

Our SMART TRIANGLE EA is somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market.





This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellation of currency pairs, and there is an indicator inside the EA, which detects the moments of correlation and discorelation and enters the market.





One of the beneficial moments is that you can open a partner account on your name and also get comission rewards from your trades.

For any person does not matter it is rent or a buy of this EA, you can DM me at any time in case of any questions and i would answer all of them with great pleasure.





It is highly recommended to work on ECN accounts because of the trading conditions ( Low Spreads and Good Comision). If a broker cuts half comission on opening and half comission on closing the position , in this case you will have to mark "Double Comission" Parameter as "true" in settings.





In conlusion i would like to say that it is quiet safe trading system for Everyday trading and also for generating quite good comission.

IMPORTANT!! : This Strategy works on ECN Accounts and the comission per 1 lot should not be more than 6$ and also there has to be small Spreads. In order to set up everything correctly, better to DM me and i will help you in case of any problems



