ForexFireRenkotrader

🔶 ForexFire Renkotrader🔶 📈 Recognize profitable entries & trade with confidence! 🚀 Highlights: ✅ Precise signals – Identifies reversal candles in the trend ✅ EMA filter - Uses Ema`s for reliable signals ✅ Intelligent signal limiting - Only qualified signals are displayed ✅ Easy to use – Perfect for beginners & professionals ✅ Visual support - arrows in the chart + SL display in the chart ✅ Notifications – Receive alerts & push notifications 📊 This is how the indicator works: 🔹 Long Signal: Appears when a bullish reversal candle with EMA confirmation is detected 🔹 Short Signal: Appears when a bearish reversal candle with EMA confirmation is detected 🔹 Signal confirmation: The indicator checks the overarching trend with EMAs 📍 Positioning of signals: 🔺 Short signals are placed above the candle 🔻 Long signals are placed below the candle

To follow our trading live, visit us at: www.forexFire.de and experience trading live via Telegram or Whatsapp. Everything we do in live trading is mirrored there.



