Posh Candle Info MT4

5

Show candle info with:

  • Time in selected timezone 
  • Bar number
  • Candle range points
  • Upper wick points and percentage
  • Body points and percentage
  • Lower wick points and percentage

Mark large/small candle body with customizable line.

Settings group:

  • Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking.
  • Large candle body
  • Small candle body
  • Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.

Reviews 1
Gabriel Ferreira
39
Gabriel Ferreira 2025.01.07 14:30 
 

Hi! Great tool, and amazing uptadate, it helps me a lot with the hours in the chart. With the new feature, that came with the last update, can you tell me, please, how can i hide de box with de info that appears when go with my mouse across the candles? Thanks for your support!!!

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Gabriel Ferreira
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Gabriel Ferreira 2025.01.07 14:30 
 

Hi! Great tool, and amazing uptadate, it helps me a lot with the hours in the chart. With the new feature, that came with the last update, can you tell me, please, how can i hide de box with de info that appears when go with my mouse across the candles? Thanks for your support!!!

Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
8484
Reply from developer Theresia Yovitha Herwanda 2025.01.07 14:45
Candles info always appear on this product.
If you want to show/hide it, you can use this https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71187
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