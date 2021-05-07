Ichimoku Trade X MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 25 May 2021
- Activations: 10
Ichimoku Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo parameters such as Tenkansen, Kijunsen, SenkouSpan, BuyShift1, BuyShift2, SellShift1, and SellShift2 can be adjusted.
Ichimoku Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through Ichimoku Trade X MT5.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com