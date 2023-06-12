Demigoddess Grid

My Grid expert advisor for MT5 is a safe and good-quality tool that uses advanced algorithms and technical indicators to automate Grid trading strategies. It offers flexible customization options and can handle both trending and ranging markets on the EURUSD and other pairs. With its take-profit levels, trailing stops, and lot size management, it ensures the safety and profitability of your trading account. 

The EA is plug and play, set file is in the comment section.

Account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/carl_antoine_houle/seller

Main Symbol: EURUSD
Time Frame: 1H
 Minimum Deposit: 200$
 Recommend Deposit: 1000$
 Broker: Any ECN

Inputs:

-Trail Points: If Trailing Stop is set to 50 pips and price moves 20 pips in your favor from the entry price, the Stop Loss will be set 30 pips below the entry price.

-Trail Step: In order to prevent Stop Loss from being moved too frequently (every tick), which could lead to excessive number of order modifications, Stop Loss is always moved in steps of a small number of pips.

-Trail Above:  The initial Stop Loss won't be modified until price moves 50 pips (for example) in your favor from the entry price. If the number of pips above break even is set to zero, Stop Loss will start moving from the break-even point.

-Profit Percentage: Set the percentage in profit for closing all open trade. Set to 1 mean 1%

-Candle Size pips: Bigger candle size will trade less, smaller candle size will trade more.

-Grid step pips Long/Short: Grid step in pips for long and short trades.

-Close by time in pips: This will close 1 to 2 open trades if the price is flat. (Will check around every 2h) 95000 is very recommended.

-Buy/Sell orders: Enable Buy and Sell order for strategy 1 only.

-Strategy 1 lvl1: The percentage lot traded for the basic strategy of the EA. (100=100% of the MM position sizing)

-Buy/Sell lvl2,3,4: The percentage lot traded for all strategies of the EA (200=200% of the  MM position sizing)

-Buy/Sell lvl5 and more: Fifth and more grid percentage of lot traded for all strategies of the EA (1600=1600% of the  MM position sizing)

-Strategy 2 lvl1: Another Strategy that trade less than the first.  (100=100% of the MM position sizing) 0=0% so this strategy is off. Recommend setting should be 100.

-Percentage drawdown opening trade: If the EA is set to multiple currencies then it will not open a trade on other currencies if the drawdown reach 15% of your equity.

-Magic Number:  It ensures that the EA will not modify or close orders opened by another EA running on the same account or when using this EA on different pairs.

-MM position Sizing: The number of lot traded. Example: if set to 10000 and your account is 500$ then it will start trading at 0.05 lot for Strategy 1 if it set to 100.

-Max Spread: EA will not trade if exceed spread.

-Push Notifications: For mobile notification.


Warning:

  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version and you will never receive updates or support from me.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.
  • It is recommended to pause the EA during uncertainty and high volatily times.



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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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5 (2)
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Experts
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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