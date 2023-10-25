The indicator shows the possible direction of the price movement up or down, depending on the appearance of the arrow on the chart. It does not redraw and does not disappear when the direction of movement changes. It works absolutely on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator is based on candlestick analysis for a certain period of time. An arrow indicating the possible direction of movement appears as soon as a signal has appeared. The larger the arrow on the chart, the stronger the signal of price movement up or down.

Input parameters:

Bars - The number of bars to display.