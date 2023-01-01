Bank Executive
- Indicators
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James D BlanksI am a full time trader who has studied and developed strategies that help make trading easier for those new and or struggling with trading in hopes to achieve better results and lead to helping more people become full time traders.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Bank Executive Indicator Uses A Simple method of tracking price as it moves across the chart and signals when a potential long or short position is active and indicates this to the trader giving you the opportunity to take a position on the market. Or you can simply use this indicator to give yourself signals and determine if you want to take the trade or learn the strategy on your own.