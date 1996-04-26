CurrencyPowerMeter

This indicator show POWER of major currencies

AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU

Calculation base Average and Ticking Volume.





Recommendation use on HIGH TIMEFRAME.





If want use as your desired, you can choose freely which timeframe you like.

Default set in H1, H4, D1 and W1





Test indicator demo first got your rhythms and rhyme of POWER .





See Pictures attachment for more information.

Note: Don't forget to turn on 28 Symbol + XAUUSD before put this indicator in to your chart.

It will be scanning for a minutes, depends your PC/Laptop and internet connection.





Happy Power Keepers

Regards



