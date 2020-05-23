Next Possible Bar MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 7.7
- Updated: 23 May 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator calculates the next possible bar for each currency pair and timeframe.
- If the next possible Close will be greater than Open, the next possible bar will be in Aqua color.
- If the next possible Close will be less than Open, the next possible bar will be in Orange color.
Of course, the next possible bar will not show the big price movement.
This indicator is most useful in the quiet time.