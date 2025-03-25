Trend Speaker
- Indicators
- Shelly
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 28 March 2025
- Activations: 20
Trend Speaker indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want to easily track and analyze market trends in real-time. It provides clear, reliable buy and sell signals on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to assess the market's current trend. With its user-friendly interface, the Trend Speaker ensures you never miss a potential trading opportunity, helping you make informed decisions and enhance your trading strategy. It displays Stop Loss and Take Profit with for all BUY and SELL Signals.
In Screenshots:-
- Green dots represents Take Profit from TP1 to TP7
- Red dots represents Stop Loss.
Usage:-It can run on all timeframes.
- You can change BUY and SELL arrows color and width very easily by yourself.
- Using this indicator is very simple and easy. Just relax and everything will be fine.
- You can easily display or hide TP and SL by changing properties.
You can always post a Good Review:
- If this indicator helped you to save a lot of your money in trading.
- If you think that spending 30 dollars on this indicator helped you to save thousands of dollars of your capital.
- If this indicator helped you to better discover the market trends.
- If you are stuck in a condition that: the market is going in opposite direction of your trades and then you used this indicator to close your losing trades or open trades in the direction of market.
- If, after using this indicator, you have better understanding of the market.
Since this indicator is new, so to attract initial customers, we are offering 30 USD for one year. We will increase the price of this indicator in future after some sales. Therefore, right now you have the chance to buy this indicator for 30 USD/ year only. You can send a message if you want to buy the FULL version of Trend Speaker.
Always, feel free to write me a message if you have any question or any feedback, I will try to answer it as soon as possible.