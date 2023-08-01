Ali Levels Pro is an indicator designed to identify and draw levels of interest including:

Opening Range High/Low with seconds precision,

Previous Session High/Low (if you are a Intraday trader who trades Indices or Commodities maybe you want to know yesterday New York Session high and low),

Overnight Session High/Low,

Previous Day High/Low,

Previous Week High/Low, and

Previous Month High/Low.

Traders use this levels as support and resistance levels.

By searching for confluences between these levels and other indicators like trendlines, moving averages, or Fibonacci levels, traders can identify areas for entry and exit trades.

The more confluences these lines have with other indicators levels, the better.





You have control of setting the start and end hours for sessions lines and opening range lines.

Additionally, you have the flexibility to customize the indicator's appearance, adjusting colors, line styles, and widths to suit your preferences.

Explore the price reactions at these zones in the image below.



Developers can use this indicator for values buffers to develop their EAs.