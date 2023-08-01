Ali Levels Pro

  • Indicators
  • Alexandra Voicu
    Alexandra Voicu

    Alexandra Voicu

    5 (2)
    We are a team of passionate traders, collectively accumulating over 15 years of valuable trading knowledge.
    Our extensive expertise spans various financial markets, including forex, futures, stocks, and options.
    3 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Ali Levels Pro is an indicator designed to identify and draw levels of interest including:

  • Opening Range High/Low with seconds precision, 
  • Previous Session High/Low (if you are a Intraday trader who trades Indices or Commodities maybe you want to know yesterday New York Session high and low), 
  • Overnight Session High/Low, 
  • Previous Day High/Low, 
  • Previous Week High/Low, and 
  • Previous Month High/Low.


Traders use this levels as support and resistance levels. 

By searching for confluences between these levels and other indicators like trendlines, moving averages, or Fibonacci levels, traders can identify areas for entry and exit trades.

The more confluences these lines have with other indicators levels, the better.


You have control of setting the start and end hours for sessions lines and opening range lines.

Additionally, you have the flexibility to customize the indicator's appearance, adjusting colors, line styles, and widths to suit your preferences.


Explore the price reactions at these zones in the image below.

Developers can use this indicator for values buffers to develop their EAs.

Please note that trading is based on thorough analysis. This indicator is merely a tool for your strategy and does not guarantee any profits.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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AliSessions
Alexandra Voicu
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AliSession Highlight is an indicator that highlights a specific period of time according to your preferences. It can help you gain a clear vision of price movements into a specific session, the range of a session, and also to easily identify the high and low of the session. You can use it on any currency pairs, indices, and any timeframes. Settings: Start Hour: Set the hour to initiate the session highlight. Start Min: Set the minute for the start of the session highlight. End Hour: Specify the
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AliPivot Points
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AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
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