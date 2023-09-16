UT Bot Alerts MT5
- Indicators
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This indicator is converted from UT Bot alerts indicator by @QuantNomad of Trading View to MT5.
its considering ATR and creating new candles on chart and also is giving good entry points based on its candles.
all buffers of new candles and also entry signals are included as buffer so can be used easily on any EA.
there are also some different strategies on the internet that can be used or contact me to create it for you.
Good indicator and also contacted developer to write a script to automate it for me, good support to help me through some initial set up problems. Would buy from again.