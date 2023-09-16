UT Bot Alerts MT5

This indicator is converted from UT Bot alerts indicator by @QuantNomad of Trading View to MT5.

its considering ATR and creating new candles on chart and also is giving good entry points based on its candles.

all buffers of new candles and also entry signals are included as buffer so can be used easily on any EA.

there are also some different strategies on the internet that can be used or contact me to create it for you.


mheron
mheron 2024.11.21 20:44 
 

Good indicator and also contacted developer to write a script to automate it for me, good support to help me through some initial set up problems. Would buy from again.

Jay K
Jay K 2024.08.14 23:42 
 

Amazing indicator. Does exactly what it should. It is really helping us make great decisions in trading. Well worth buying. Thank you.

syedsalman144
syedsalman144 2025.12.31 12:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Reply from developer Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi 2025.12.31 12:07
thank you very much for your interest, let me know if you need anything.
mheron 2024.11.21 20:44 
 

Good indicator and also contacted developer to write a script to automate it for me, good support to help me through some initial set up problems. Would buy from again.

Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Reply from developer Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi 2024.11.21 20:46
Thank you very much, let me know whenever you need anything.
great client.
VendettaFX 2024.11.20 21:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Reply from developer Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi 2024.11.20 21:33
thank you very much, let me know whenever you need anything.
Jay K 2024.08.14 23:42 
 

Amazing indicator. Does exactly what it should. It is really helping us make great decisions in trading. Well worth buying. Thank you.

Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Reply from developer Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi 2024.08.15 00:19
you are welcome. happy to hear you are pleased.
