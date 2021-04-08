Wolf FREE

3.83

Wolf FREE is my another Expert Advisor for GBPUSD. It based on Keltner Channel, Bollinger Bands and Linearly Weighted Moving Average. Wolf FREE has been tested from year 2003 to 2021. All trades use TakeProfit and StopLoss. This Expert Advisor is "ready to use", it means, that there is no need to set anything and just launch. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies. 


Recommendations

  • Symbol: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Deposit: 300 USD
  • Broker: Any broker

Settings

  • CustomComment: Order comment
  • MagicNumber: Magic number
  • mmLost: Lot size
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
  • ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

Please, let other variables at the default values.


Contacts

Direct message

Reviews 6
Manda Lorian
178
Manda Lorian 2021.08.02 15:06 
 

Good

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2022.05.05 14:24 
 

It doesn't fetch profit as high as Perseus (another free and good EA from the author), but half the risk in DD. It is quite safe, I like it.

punc369
34
punc369 2021.06.07 16:09 
 

Useful indicator...good job!

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Gold BB FREE is Expert Advisor for XAUUSD  based on Bollinger Bands . You can edit all strategy parameters as BB open period, TakeProfit, StopLoss or TrailingStop. Default paramters are optimized for best results. But you can test other settings for antoher currency pairs. This EA use three BB with different open periods and close price. Gold BB FREE  has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 . My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategie
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Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD . It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. Monkey EA has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 . You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too. Monkey EA offers hight profit factor  and small drawndown . All trades are covers by TakeProfit  and StopLoss ! Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous star
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yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.05.04 17:02 
 

I cannot get the same result

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2022.05.05 14:24 
 

It doesn't fetch profit as high as Perseus (another free and good EA from the author), but half the risk in DD. It is quite safe, I like it.

Manda Lorian
178
Manda Lorian 2021.08.02 15:06 
 

Good

punc369
34
punc369 2021.06.07 16:09 
 

Useful indicator...good job!

Vojtech Svobodnik
9598
Reply from developer Vojtech Svobodnik 2021.06.08 16:37
Thank you!
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:25 
 

Good job.

Vojtech Svobodnik
9598
Reply from developer Vojtech Svobodnik 2021.05.10 13:59
Thank you!
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2021.05.05 02:51 
 

average

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