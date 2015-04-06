The Gladiator
- Experts
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Vojtech SvobodnikHi, welcome to my profile. I am a trader with a rich experience.
Last five years, I create forex robots. Now, you can buy some of them on my profile!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Gladiator is my another fully automatic Expert Advisor for the trading on GBPJPY.The Gladiator has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 on GBPJPY H1. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too.
All trades are covers by TakeProfit and StopLoss!
Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.
This Expert Advisor using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.
Results
The Gladiator has profitable and stabile results from year 2003 to March 2021, but from August 2018 has perfect results (Profit factor: 2.57, Max. drawdown: 4.76%).
Recommendations
|Symbol
|GBPJPY
|Timeframe
|Only H1
|Recommended deposit
|300 USD
|Brokers
|Any broker
My strategies are always created for only one currency pair and one timeframe. This way I am able to ensure that the strategies are maximally stable and profitable.
Settings
- CustomComment: Order comment
- MagicNumber: Magic number
- mmLost: Lot size
- ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
- ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
How The Gladiator works?
This strategy is simple and using:
- Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
- Average True Range