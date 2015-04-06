The Gladiator

The Gladiator is my another fully automatic Expert Advisor for the trading on GBPJPY.

The Gladiator has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 on GBPJPY H1. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too.

All trades are covers by TakeProfit and StopLoss!

Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.

This Expert Advisor using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.


Results

The Gladiator has profitable and stabile results from year 2003 to March 2021, but from August 2018 has perfect results (Profit factor: 2.57, Max. drawdown: 4.76%).


Recommendations

Symbol GBPJPY
Timeframe Only H1
Recommended deposit 300 USD
Brokers Any broker

My strategies are always created for only one currency pair and one timeframe. This way I am able to ensure that the strategies are maximally stable and profitable.


Settings

  • CustomComment: Order comment
  • MagicNumber: Magic number
  • mmLost: Lot size
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
  • ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
Please, let other variables at the default values.

How The Gladiator works?

This strategy is simple and using:

  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
  • Average True Range

Contacts

Direct message


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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