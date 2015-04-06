The Gladiator is my another fully automatic Expert Advisor for the trading on GBPJPY .

The Gladiator

has been tested

from year 2003 to March 2021

on GBPJPY H1. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too.

All trades are covers by TakeProfit and StopLoss !

Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.



This Expert Advisor using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.





Results



The Gladiator has profitable and stabile results from year 2003 to March 2021, but from August 2018 has perfect results (Profit factor: 2.57, Max. drawdown: 4.76%).





Recommendations



Symbol GBPJPY Timeframe Only H1 Recommended deposit 300 USD Brokers Any broker My strategies are always created for only one currency pair and one timeframe. This way I am able to ensure that the strategies are maximally stable and profitable.

Settings

CustomComment : Order comment

: Order comment MagicNumber : Magic number

: Magic number mmLost : Lot size

: Lot size ExitAtEndOfDay : For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)

: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false) ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true) Please, let other variables at the default values.

How The Gladiator works? This strategy is simple and using: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Average True Range

Contacts

Direct message



