Perseus

4.33

Perseus is a free Expert Advisor for GBPJPY. It based on MACD and  Bollinger Bands. It has been tested for 10 years of history (from year 2011). Tested by Monte Carlo with 200 simulations too. All trades are cover by StopLossDoesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies. Perseus using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.

Perseus settings are optimized for the best results. There is no need to change it.


Recommendations

  • Symbol: GBPJPY
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Deposit: 300 USD
  • Broker: Any broker

Settings

  • CustomComment: Order comment
  • MagicNumber: Magic number
  • mmLost: Lot size
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
  • ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

Please, let other variables at the default values.


Contacts

Direct message

Reviews 5
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.16 22:19 
 

BUENOS resultados , hacer primero pruebas demo antes de PONERLO en cuenta real , SE VE BUENO , gracias por compartir

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2022.05.05 14:08 
 

Pretty good EA.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.25 19:39 
 

Good job.

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Natalija Melnitsjenko
747
Natalija Melnitsjenko 2025.01.08 13:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.16 22:19 
 

BUENOS resultados , hacer primero pruebas demo antes de PONERLO en cuenta real , SE VE BUENO , gracias por compartir

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2022.05.05 14:08 
 

Pretty good EA.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.25 19:39 
 

Good job.

Vojtech Svobodnik
9598
Reply from developer Vojtech Svobodnik 2021.03.25 20:27
Thank you!
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