Perseus
- Experts
-
Vojtech SvobodnikHi, welcome to my profile. I am a trader with a rich experience.
Last five years, I create forex robots. Now, you can buy some of them on my profile!
- Version: 1.0
Perseus is a free Expert Advisor for GBPJPY. It based on MACD and Bollinger Bands. It has been tested for 10 years of history (from year 2011). Tested by Monte Carlo with 200 simulations too. All trades are cover by StopLoss. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies. Perseus using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.
Perseus settings are optimized for the best results. There is no need to change it.
Recommendations
- Symbol: GBPJPY
- Timeframe: H1
- Deposit: 300 USD
- Broker: Any broker
Settings
- CustomComment: Order comment
- MagicNumber: Magic number
- mmLost: Lot size
- ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
- ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
Please, let other variables at the default values.
BUENOS resultados , hacer primero pruebas demo antes de PONERLO en cuenta real , SE VE BUENO , gracias por compartir