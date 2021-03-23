Perseus is a free Expert Advisor for GBPJPY . It based on MACD and Bollinger Bands . It has been tested for 10 years of history (from year 2011). Tested by Monte Carlo with 200 simulations too. All trades are cover by StopLoss . Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies. Perseus using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.

Perseus settings are optimized for the best results . There is no need to change it.

Recommendations

Symbol: GBPJPY

Timeframe: H1

Deposit: 300 USD

Broker: Any broker

Settings

CustomComment : Order comment

: Order comment MagicNumber : Magic number

: Magic number mmLost : Lot size

: Lot size ExitAtEndOfDay : For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)

: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false) ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

Please, let other variables at the default values.





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