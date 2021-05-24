Gold BB FREE

4

Gold BB FREE is Expert Advisor for XAUUSD based on Bollinger Bands.

You can edit all strategy parameters as BB open period, TakeProfit, StopLoss or TrailingStop. Default paramters are optimized for best results. But you can test other settings for antoher currency pairs.

This EA use three BB with different open periods and close price.

Gold BB FREE has been tested from year 2006 to 2021. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. 


Look at PRO version -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70308


Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Deposit: 300 USD
  • Broker: Any broker

Settings

  • CustomComment: Order comment
  • MagicNumber: Magic number
  • Lots: Lot size
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
  • DayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed
  • ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
  • FridayExitTimeTime when orders will be closed
  • BBOpensPeriod1: Open Period for first Bollinger bands
  • BBOpensPeriod2Open Period for second Bollinger bands
  • BBOpensPeriod2Open Period for third Bollinger bands
  • ExitAfterBars: Number of bars when trade will be closed
  • ProfitTarget: Take profit in pips
  • StopLoss: Stop loss in pips
  • TrailingStopCoef: Coefficient of Trailing Stop (It multipled by ATR indicator with value 160)


Contacts

Direct message

Reviews 14
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 06:33 
 

SALUDOS , seria tan amable el creador del EA de poder compartir los Set . GRACIAS

Lis28872
261
Lis28872 2022.07.22 04:42 
 

Отличный советник. автору Спасибо...

Cazz-HM
44
Cazz-HM 2022.07.09 20:21 
 

It is actually pretty good!

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696757
69
696757 2024.06.29 22:42 
 

Fantastic

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 06:33 
 

SALUDOS , seria tan amable el creador del EA de poder compartir los Set . GRACIAS

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.05.02 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

saomaiap
164
saomaiap 2022.12.02 03:06 
 

DON'T WASTE TIME WITH IT

Lis28872
261
Lis28872 2022.07.22 04:42 
 

Отличный советник. автору Спасибо...

Cazz-HM
44
Cazz-HM 2022.07.09 20:21 
 

It is actually pretty good!

r_ober_t
142
r_ober_t 2022.05.11 21:36 
 

It works ok, reliable, still I’m trying, I will update when I finish testing it for two weeks at least

Junichi Sawada
938
Junichi Sawada 2021.11.06 11:06 
 

xauusd is the highest.

1518617526
23
1518617526 2021.10.04 21:50 
 

Thanks

GanassaU
281
GanassaU 2021.09.14 16:14 
 

Purtroppo, non vuole saperne di funzionare,quindi non sono in grado di esprimere alcun commento. Proverò a disinstallarlo e reinstallarlo dinuovo e vedrò cosa succede.

Pak Hong Poon
3013
Pak Hong Poon 2021.08.15 18:59 
 

thanks

Michael Portland
50
Michael Portland 2021.07.29 23:11 
 

Fantastic. Thanks for sharing.

Manda Lorian
178
Manda Lorian 2021.07.29 10:33 
 

Good job.

JANOSCH REICHERT
1211
JANOSCH REICHERT 2021.07.05 21:31 
 

This seems to be a very solide Gold Breakout System with a very stable Backtest on XAUUSD since 2006

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