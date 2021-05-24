Gold BB FREE
- Experts
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Vojtech SvobodnikHi, welcome to my profile. I am a trader with a rich experience.
Last five years, I create forex robots. Now, you can buy some of them on my profile!
- Version: 1.0
Gold BB FREE is Expert Advisor for XAUUSD based on Bollinger Bands.
You can edit all strategy parameters as BB open period, TakeProfit, StopLoss or TrailingStop. Default paramters are optimized for best results. But you can test other settings for antoher currency pairs.
This EA use three BB with different open periods and close price.
Gold BB FREE has been tested from year 2006 to 2021. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.
Look at PRO version -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70308
Recommendations
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Deposit: 300 USD
- Broker: Any broker
Settings
- CustomComment: Order comment
- MagicNumber: Magic number
- Lots: Lot size
- ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
- DayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed
- ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
- FridayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed
- BBOpensPeriod1: Open Period for first Bollinger bands
- BBOpensPeriod2: Open Period for second Bollinger bands
- BBOpensPeriod2: Open Period for third Bollinger bands
- ExitAfterBars: Number of bars when trade will be closed
- ProfitTarget: Take profit in pips
- StopLoss: Stop loss in pips
- TrailingStopCoef: Coefficient of Trailing Stop (It multipled by ATR indicator with value 160)
SALUDOS , seria tan amable el creador del EA de poder compartir los Set . GRACIAS