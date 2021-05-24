Gold BB FREE is Expert Advisor for XAUUSD based on Bollinger Bands .

You can edit all strategy parameters as BB open period, TakeProfit, StopLoss or TrailingStop. Default paramters are optimized for best results. But you can test other settings for antoher currency pairs.

This EA use three BB with different open periods and close price.

Gold BB FREE has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 . My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.





Look at PRO version -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70308







Recommendations



Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Deposit: 300 USD

Broker: Any broker

Settings

CustomComment : Order comment

: Order comment MagicNumber : Magic number

: Magic number Lots : Lot size

: Lot size ExitAtEndOfDay : For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)

: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false) DayExitTime : Time when orders will be closed

: Time when orders will be closed ExitOnFriday : For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true) FridayExitTime : Time when orders will be closed

: BBOpensPeriod1 : Open Period for first Bollinger bands

: Open Period for first Bollinger bands BBOpensPeriod2 : Open Period for second Bollinger bands

: BBOpensPeriod2 : Open Period for third Bollinger bands

: ExitAfterBars : Number of bars when trade will be closed

: Number of bars when trade will be closed ProfitTarget : Take profit in pips

: Take profit in pips StopLoss : Stop loss in pips

: Stop loss in pips TrailingStopCoef: Coefficient of Trailing Stop (It multipled by ATR indicator with value 160)





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