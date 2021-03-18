FX Stable profit is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for the trading on GBPJPY .

FX Stable Profit doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies. This Expert Advisor covers all trades by TakeProfit and StopLoss .

FX Stable Profit have been developed to generate stable and profitable trades. Backtest now!

FX Stable Profit has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 .

This Expert Advisor using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.





Recommendations



Symbol GBPJPY Timeframe Only H1 Minimum deposit Depends on the size of the lot (If you don't know how big lot size set due to your deposit, please contact me!) Brokers Any broker My strategies are always created for only one currency pair and one timeframe. This way I am able to ensure that the strategies are maximally stable and profitable.

Settings

CustomComment : Order comment

: Order comment MagicNumber : Magic number

: Magic number mmLost : Lot size

: Lot size ExitAtEndOfDay : For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)

: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false) ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true) Please, let other variables at the default values.

How FX Stable Profit works? This strategy is simple and using: Bollinger Bands

Linearly Weighted Moving Average

Smoothed Moving Average

Contacts

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