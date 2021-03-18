FX Stable Profit

FX Stable profit is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for the trading on GBPJPY.

FX Stable Profit doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies. This Expert Advisor covers all trades by TakeProfit and StopLoss.

FX Stable Profit have been developed to generate stable and profitable trades. Backtest now!

FX Stable Profit has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021.

This Expert Advisor using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.


Recommendations

Symbol GBPJPY
Timeframe Only H1
Minimum deposit Depends on the size of the lot (If you don't know how big lot size set due to your deposit, please contact me!)
Brokers Any broker

My strategies are always created for only one currency pair and one timeframe. This way I am able to ensure that the strategies are maximally stable and profitable.


Settings

  • CustomComment: Order comment
  • MagicNumber: Magic number
  • mmLost: Lot size
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
  • ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
Please, let other variables at the default values.

How FX Stable Profit works?

This strategy is simple and using:

  • Bollinger Bands
  • Linearly Weighted Moving Average
  • Smoothed Moving Average

Contacts

Direct message


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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