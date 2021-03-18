FX Stable Profit
- Experts
-
Vojtech SvobodnikHi, welcome to my profile. I am a trader with a rich experience.
Last five years, I create forex robots. Now, you can buy some of them on my profile!
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 March 2021
- Activations: 10
FX Stable profit is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for the trading on GBPJPY.
FX Stable Profit doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies. This Expert Advisor covers all trades by TakeProfit and StopLoss.
FX Stable Profit have been developed to generate stable and profitable trades. Backtest now!
FX Stable Profit has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021.
This Expert Advisor using fixed lot size, which you can set in settings.
Recommendations
|Symbol
|GBPJPY
|Timeframe
|Only H1
|Minimum deposit
|Depends on the size of the lot (If you don't know how big lot size set due to your deposit, please contact me!)
|Brokers
|Any broker
My strategies are always created for only one currency pair and one timeframe. This way I am able to ensure that the strategies are maximally stable and profitable.
Settings
- CustomComment: Order comment
- MagicNumber: Magic number
- mmLost: Lot size
- ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
- ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
How FX Stable Profit works?
This strategy is simple and using:
- Bollinger Bands
- Linearly Weighted Moving Average
- Smoothed Moving Average