Bloody Lion is Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD . It is simple stategy based only on Bollinger Bands .

Bloody Lion has been tested from year 2003 to 2021 . All trades use TakeProfit and StopLoss . Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.

Bloody Lion is "ready to use", it means, that there is no need to set anything and just launch.





Recommendations



Symbol: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H1

Deposit: 300 USD

Broker: Any broker

Settings

CustomComment : Order comment

: Order comment MagicNumber : Magic number

: Magic number mmLost : Lot size

: Lot size ExitAtEndOfDay : For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)

: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false) ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

Please, let other variables at the default values.





Contacts

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