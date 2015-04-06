Bloody Lion

Bloody Lion is Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD. It is simple stategy based only on Bollinger Bands.

Bloody Lion has been tested from year 2003 to 2021. All trades use TakeProfit and StopLoss. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.

Bloody Lion is "ready to use", it means, that there is no need to set anything and just launch.


Recommendations

  • Symbol: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Deposit: 300 USD
  • Broker: Any broker

Settings

  • CustomComment: Order comment
  • MagicNumber: Magic number
  • mmLost: Lot size
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
  • ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

Please, let other variables at the default values.


Contacts

Direct message


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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