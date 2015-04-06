Bloody Lion
- Experts
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Vojtech SvobodnikHi, welcome to my profile. I am a trader with a rich experience.
Last five years, I create forex robots. Now, you can buy some of them on my profile!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Bloody Lion is Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD. It is simple stategy based only on Bollinger Bands.
Bloody Lion has been tested from year 2003 to 2021. All trades use TakeProfit and StopLoss. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.
Bloody Lion is "ready to use", it means, that there is no need to set anything and just launch.
Recommendations
- Symbol: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Deposit: 300 USD
- Broker: Any broker
Settings
- CustomComment: Order comment
- MagicNumber: Magic number
- mmLost: Lot size
- ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
- ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
Please, let other variables at the default values.