Heikin Ashi Volume

For those who love to trade using the Heikin Ashi Candlesticks, here it is one more powerful ally: Heikin Ashi Volume. This indicator is an exclusive idea and creation from us at Minions Labs for you.

The idea behind this indicator is to have a visual cue over the Heiken Ashi candles pointing at those candles with big volume. For this to happen you can choose between 2 different techniques of identifying the "high" volume:

  1. Higher Volume above the last N previous bars average.
  2. Higher Volume segmented on "levels" (Ultra High, Very High, High, Medium and Low), which was brought from our award winning indicator called Big Player Candles.


SETTINGS

  • Type of Volume Monitoring to be applied over the candles.
  • Period for volume average calculations.
  • Colors for all the possibilities of Volume monitoring.

    BUFFERS TO USE ON YOUR EA

        #4 - Color buffer. Possible Values:
            1 = Uptrend Ultra-High Volume
            2 = Uptrend Very-High Volume
            3 = Uptrend High Volume
            4 = Uptrend Medium Volume
            5 = Uptrend Low Volume
            6 = Downtrend Ultra-High Volume
            7 = Downtrend Very-High Volume
            8 = Downtrend High Volume
            9 = Downtrend Medium Volume
            10 = Downtrend Low Volume



    Do you want to try it for yourself, live into your assets? Download the DEMO version here: Heikin Ashi Volume DEMO

    * Due to the new MQL5 policy developers cannot provide DEMO versions to the general public here in this website anymore.That is why you will be redirected to an external website clicking on the link above.

    * If you would like to try this indicator in a BackTest environment for Exper Advisor, please download the FREE DEMO version on the button found here on this product (left side of this screen).


    Didn't Find a Feature You Need?

    No product is perfect for everyone. If you think you need a missing feature from our product just send us a message. We love feedback!



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    Ziya1218 2022.06.12 11:19 
     

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    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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    Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2022.06.12 14:09
    Sure! Please send me a message through Telegram at: @MinionsLabs ;)
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