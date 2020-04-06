BotMFI mt4

Expert system BotMFI.

The most important characteristics for an expert are the ability to predict, that is, potential profit in the future, and not in the optimization period. To do this, you can simply check the Expert Advisor, cycle it through history in two stages. The first stage is optimization and sampling (according to one invariable rule). The second stage is the sweep. Thus, you can cycle through several times and draw conclusions. In this case, for optimization, an interval of one week is taken, for work too. The results are excellent, check it yourself. The file for optimization is presented in the discussion.

This EA works with any Forex pair. The signal is generated using the classic MFI indicator. For cyclical re-optimization, optimization is performed for one week on a 1-minute chart, the predicted running time before re-optimization is also one week. Optimize by custom parameters. For long optimization, the timeframe is one hour.

Key characteristics. These are the system parameters for login. For entry, an algorithm for analyzing the speed and acceleration of ticks is used.

PeriodSignal - The period on which the indicator works.
SignalBar - Signal bar of the indicator.

Period - The period of the indicator itself.

Stop parameters. Their name speaks for itself.

  • StopLoss - Stop-Loss
  • TakeProfit - Take-Profit
  • TrailingStart - Trailing-Start
  • PeriodTrailingStep - Timeframe for Trailing-Step.
  • Total Equity Loss - Stop for all equity as a percentage of the deposit (drawdown).
  • Total Equity Profit - Profit for all capital as a percentage of the deposit.
  • Total Profit Currency - Profit for all capital in foreign currency.
  • Auto Close - Automatic closing of the opposite deal.
  • Auto Close Profit - Automatic closing of the opposite deal when it is in profit.
Parameters for working with a spread.
  • Set Stops Level - forcibly set the level of freezing stops and the minimum distance to the order.
  • Spread Min - Minimum spread. If you do not install it, the bot will work like a grail, it will give fabulous profits, but not real ones.
  • Spread Max - Maximum spread. It is better to limit the work to a certain level of spread, so that in fact the positions do not end up in a disadvantageous situation.
Money management parameters and others.
  • OnRisk - We activate the work according to the money management algorithm.
  • Lot - If the OnRisk field is disabled, then the work is carried out by the volume set in this parameter.
  • Risk - Specifies the risk itself.
  • PercentRisk - Used to calculate the deposit.
  • Min Deposit - The minimum possible deposit at which the bot is still working.
  • Limit Max Lot - Limit the maximum volume.
Other
  • Magic - Magic number.
  • Base TF - Key parameter. Responsible for the timeframe on which transactions are opened.
  • Setup Filling - Set the Filling policy according to the requirements of your broker.


Recommended products
Front Running
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. It has a built-in algorithm for predicting the price movement, which allows the EA to make decisions on opening averaging orders or increasing positions. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. To diversify the risks, the EA works with short and long positions simu
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Automated Trading Expert Advisor Scalping-Style Expert Advisor for EUR, Gold & Cryptocurrency Markets This MT4 Expert Advisor implements automated scalping strategies designed for short-term trading on EUR currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin markets. The EA uses algorithmic analysis to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. note : text me befor buy for more info  Trading Approach The EA employs scalping methodology, focusing on: Short-term price movements a
Trend rollback ea
Ivan Lysenkov
Experts
Trend rollback ea -  полностью автоматический эксперт, для валютной пары GBPUSD  Тайм фрейм M15 . Советник использует два авторских индикатора, 1 индикатор определяет направления тренда, 2 рисует канал. Советник открывает сделки, когда цена выходит за уровни канала  (торговля по тренду) , после убытка  робот будет удваивать лот , чтобы быстрее выйти в плюс. Советник не удваивает лот после каждого убытка, для того чтобы не было большой просадки баланса. Также советник использует фильтры ,  для бо
RoboTradeSoft System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The system is based on four indicators, namely Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and MACD histogram. Sell signal: the candle opening price is above the middle band of Bollinger Bands, the candle opening price is above the MA, the current price is lower than the MA, the main line of the Stochastic is lower than the signal line, the MACD histogram is lower than the previous value. Buy signal is the opposite. The feature of the EA is that it has the ability to change the strategy of closi
Team Trading Eurusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Minotaur
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Our team has created an experimental trading system. The main task of the Expert Advisor is the creation of a signal account on its basis. The EA uses high-risk strategies. ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael 1. Preparation for work and recommendations The EA is easy to use and ready to trade with the recommended input parameters. It is recommended to use the EA on several currency pairs simultaneously. Important! For each of the currency pairs, a differen
EA Protrader Gold
Truong Vu Van
Experts
EA Protrader Gold is a automated Expert Advisor based on Japan candlestick charts.   Automate - EA auto open buy and sell orders based on levels of Japan candlestick chart with the first volume is 0.01 lot and plus more volume follow the fibonaci number if the previous order is lost. If the price go wrong trend EA will open opposit order until get profit.    Requirement -           Flatform: MT4 -           Symbol: XAUUSD -          Time frame:  M15 -           Minimum deposit: 500$ -         
Factor EA
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Factor EA   is a fully automated scalping strategy expert advisor that runs on the M1 timeframe. Advisor settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close the transaction, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the cost of opening losing trades. The EA is multifunctional and does not require a certain type of account for normal functioning. The EA’s mechanism of work is arranged so that before opening a
Experts Advisors Yudistira
David Antonius
Experts
Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions. Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA , 200 EMA , MACD , and ATR to identify high-probability trend-fol
GM Grid MT4
Tran Duc Anh
Experts
GM Grid MT4 is a fully automated/semi-automatic trading robot based on Price Action. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning. GM Grid is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs. GM MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77188 Signal ICmarkets :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1605843 Info: Working symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY,.... Working Timeframe: M1, .....(The larger the timeframe, the more stable the signal) Min deposit $125 with Stop
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Moving Average Fit for Stagnation mt4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor has six types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open a
SynAIpse MT4
Mark Taylor
Experts
SynAIpse EA  takes your trading to the next level with this advanced financial AI trading tool designed to strategically trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology,  SynAIpse EA  incorporates a fully API independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance. The  SynAIpse EA  analyzes multiple entry pattern
Golden Wings
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Golden Wings is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2015-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Alway
Team Trading Audusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Maverick Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Introducing the latest products for the Forex and Gold markets. Automatic trading robot follows advanced algorithms with strategies developed and optimized over many years. Expert Advisor Marverick is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. It will be perfect for beginners who want to grow their accounts fast as well as for professionals who wants to to trade multiple pairs with bigger accounts. This EA's simple and effective trading strategy is high pr
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Crusher
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the Stochastic indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for defaults: 15M: EURGBP, E
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The system is based on trading in possible flat emergence zones. The EA has a built-in price movement predicting algorithm, which enables the EA to make a decision to open averaging orders or to scale an open position. Depending on parameters, it works with pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders. To diversify risks, the Expert Advisor works simultaneously with short and long positions. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Forex Bacteria MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5 Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4/5.  Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets. It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.  Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currenc
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
You Golden Joker
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
You Golden Joker is a professional automated trading system developed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and all forex currency pairs. Easy to use yet effective, it's designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions using advanced technology. The Expert Advisor works on the major currency pairs with low spreads. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller You Golden J
Provided
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Provided is a trend trading Expert Advisor based on the simplest indicator strategy of following the market towards global price movements. The robot can effectively trade on almost any trading asset or currency pair, but subject to proper optimization. It is recommended to use the robot on the hourly chart of the Euro / Dollar currency pair. List of all settings: Magic - Magic number. StartVolume - Sets the lot size for entering the market. OnRisk - Activates Money Management. PercentRisk - A
Wolf Edge EA
Andrew Fedotov
Experts
Wolf Edge EA is an advanced, automated trading robot, has 3 built-in strategies, in fact, these are 3 products in one. The strategies are based on modified indicators Stochastic, Parabolic SAR, CCI. Strategy on Stochastic - trading towards the completion of the current wave, a similar strategy is used in the CCI strategy. The mode of operation on Parabolic SAR is working on the trend in accordance with the direction of the trend according to the indicator signals. [Real Trade Monitoring and Othe
Go Solo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
Experts
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
Ant nest 7 in 1
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
5 (2)
Experts
Timeframe:   1H Symbol:   EURUSD Fully automatic EA that has   7 different EAs   packed in one! The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable. This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button! All settings is pre-defiend , you do not n
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor XAU FLUX is a professional trading robot designed for fast and disciplined trading in the gold market. It is developed for traders aiming to achieve consistent profits from small daily price movements. Key Features: XAU FLUX uses an advanced scalping system that operates on the M1 & M5 timeframe to evaluate micro opportunities in the market. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify suitable entry points and automatically open
More from author
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
ForexTrendMT4
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexTrendMT4 Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Market Tracking The ForexTrendMT4 indicator offers reliable market trend tracking, filtering out sudden fluctuations and market noise. This tool helps identify trends and signals favorable entry points into the market using arrows. It is suitable for both scalping on shorter timeframes and long-term trading strategies. Based on the principles of technical analysis, ForexTrendMT4 takes into account the cyclical nature of the market. Key Features and A
Agile
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This is a professional Expert Advisor, which implements the strategy of trading using the Divergents and DivergentsPoint indicators, as wells as filters of the global trend on higher periods. Analyzing the indicators, the system enters the market with a limited martingale and the ability to open up to 8 orders in one direction. Each series of orders has mandatory TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Also, a trailing stop based on the SAR indicator is activated for a series in breakeven. The robot aut
Divergents
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
DivergentsPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Trend indicator based on the price divergence. It can help you in finding the entry points during the analysis. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has two parameters: Period and Level . The Level parameter allows filtering out unnecessary signals. For example, the Level parameter can be set to 0.0001 for EURUSD. The indicator can work both as an entry point generator and as a filter. The indicator clearly visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comp
RaptorF4
Andriy Sydoruk
2.6 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor system works with ticks. Works with a deposit of $100! The elementary unit of analysis for an internal algorithm is a tick. Classical scalping trading method. The robot works well on any historic period with any currency pair. The key value is spread, with default settings can work with the spread up to 10. If the spread is greater than 10, you should use other parameter values. Testing was performed with the spread up to 10 on all ticks. Testing using open prices makes no sen
Carousel
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
Versatile
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Versatile expert system follows the principle "stay in the market for as long as possible". The main indicators are Moving Average and Relative Strength Index. The EA supports working in two directions simultaneously both following a trend and against it depending on the settings. A limited number of orders LimitOrders is used for operation. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit 1000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. The EA has very flexible sett
IdeaClassic
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система IdeaClassic создана для спокойной торговли на рынке. Основная ее задача - работа с одни ордером без увеличения лота с обязательными стопами, причем стоп-лосс и тейк-профит должны быть одного порядка. Также есть возможность использовать трейлинг-стоп. Для формирования входного сигнала используется индикатор IdeaTrend . Для анализа данного индикатора используется функция, которая может анализировать данные индикатора комплексно. Анализируется до десяти последних сигналов от инди
IdeaIlan
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
IdeaIlan expert system applies IdeaTrend indicator. The EA applies the martingale principle. The EA allows trading in two directions simultaneously. It also has a full set of tools allowing the EA to follow a trend and add to a position if the trend moves in unfavorable direction. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 10 000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. Stop levels and trailing stop are applied. Parameters Magic - magic number; Requotes
PowerFlash
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
PowerFlash - Советник реализует известную торговую стратегию на основе сетки. Это автоматическая торговая система. Вся работа автоматизирована. Бот использует минимум настроек.  Бот работает следующим образом. Выставляется, одновременно, сетка отложенных ордеров в обе стороны от текущей цены на дистанции, указанной пользователем. Размер сетки регулируется от 1 до 100. После чего, куда бы ни пошел рынок, отложенные ордера будут переходить в рыночные. Если рыночные ордера зайдут в общий профит, то
SpatialJump
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
A unique expert system that works as without optimization, with the same settings (although it can be optimized if desired, especially for some brokers). You can test as you like, all ticks, control points, opening prices. The figure has an example. The potential result when testing an average of 100-500% over 3 years. It is recommended to make a multi-currency, if you choose a balanced combination, you can get results up to 500-1000% per annum with potential testing. Verified by EURUSD. The bot
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Trendes
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Trendes indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The probability of a successful trend is very high. Trendes can be used for both small pits and long-term trading. The indicator determines the entry points according to the methods described in the book "How to play and win on the stock exchange". Options LengthA  - The number of bars for calculating the first function; LengthB - The number of b
Martingal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator Martingal works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal input points for the future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows the signal to close the series only if all the previous signals can be closed in the profit. After closing the series in profit, you must immediately open the order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the signal for closing is simultaneously the point of reverse opening to the other side of th
Spin
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective! The trend indicator Spin is created on the basis of price divergence. Will help in finding the entry points for analysis. Can be used as a filter in the trade. Has one Length parameter. The indicator can work for both entry points and filters. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to en
Variator
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Intelligent algorithm indicator Variator with accuracy generates input signals and output levels. If the average price is blue, you should look for entry points to open long positions when the market is not overbought, and if the average price is red, you should look for entry points to open short positions when the market is not oversold. The rules can be summarized as follows. You should buy during an uptrend when the price reaches the average or oversold, and sell during a downtrend when the
Prognosticator
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This indicator shows not just a line of the price balance, but also forecasts it for the specified number of bars ahead. That is, the level of the probable balance of the price reflects on the chart in the future. The level of balancing is set by the Balance parameter, that is, it can be drawn at any level. Forecasting the future with the Shift parameter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to enter the market r
Tic Tac Toe
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The algorithm of the Tic Tac Toe indicator differs from the usual indicators on the price charts in that it completely ignores the flow of time and reflects only changes in the price. Instead of displaying the time intervals on the X axis, and the price value on the Y axis, the Tic Tac Toe indicator displays price changes on both axes. The indicator displays in red if prices rise by a certain base value (TicTacToe) and blue if prices fall on the same value. If prices fell / rose by less than a c
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
TrendCloud
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Realization of trend movement indication with points for potential stops in the TrendCloud indicator. It can be easily used as an independent trading system. You can interpret this: the location of the course above or below the shadows show the presence of a trend. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. Entering the price inside the shadow speaks in a flat motion. The indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises
Doonchian
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
VictoryCPM
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiari
Progressive
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
Element33
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система Element33 работает, на любых типах счетов. Работает как в 4-х так и с 5-значными котировками. Спрэд и реквоты не критичны, подойдет любой брокер. Экспертная система разбивает историю на 4 квартала, для оптимизации рекомендовано три года на периоде H1 или H4. Оптимизацию можно проводить по ценах открытия, результаты мало отличаются от тестирования по реальным тикам, поскольку бот работает по ценам открытия. Оптимизировать достаточно один раз в месяц! Для получения более хороших
FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review