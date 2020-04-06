BotMFI mt4
- Experts
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert system BotMFI.
The most important characteristics for an expert are the ability to predict, that is, potential profit in the future, and not in the optimization period. To do this, you can simply check the Expert Advisor, cycle it through history in two stages. The first stage is optimization and sampling (according to one invariable rule). The second stage is the sweep. Thus, you can cycle through several times and draw conclusions. In this case, for optimization, an interval of one week is taken, for work too. The results are excellent, check it yourself. The file for optimization is presented in the discussion.
This EA works with any Forex pair. The signal is generated using the classic MFI indicator. For cyclical re-optimization, optimization is performed for one week on a 1-minute chart, the predicted running time before re-optimization is also one week. Optimize by custom parameters. For long optimization, the timeframe is one hour.
Key characteristics. These are the system parameters for login. For entry, an algorithm for analyzing the speed and acceleration of ticks is used.
PeriodSignal - The period on which the indicator works.
SignalBar - Signal bar of the indicator.
Period - The period of the indicator itself.
Stop parameters. Their name speaks for itself.
- StopLoss - Stop-Loss
- TakeProfit - Take-Profit
- TrailingStart - Trailing-Start
- PeriodTrailingStep - Timeframe for Trailing-Step.
- Total Equity Loss - Stop for all equity as a percentage of the deposit (drawdown).
- Total Equity Profit - Profit for all capital as a percentage of the deposit.
- Total Profit Currency - Profit for all capital in foreign currency.
- Auto Close - Automatic closing of the opposite deal.
- Auto Close Profit - Automatic closing of the opposite deal when it is in profit.
Parameters for working with a spread.
- Set Stops Level - forcibly set the level of freezing stops and the minimum distance to the order.
- Spread Min - Minimum spread. If you do not install it, the bot will work like a grail, it will give fabulous profits, but not real ones.
- Spread Max - Maximum spread. It is better to limit the work to a certain level of spread, so that in fact the positions do not end up in a disadvantageous situation.
Money management parameters and others.
- OnRisk - We activate the work according to the money management algorithm.
- Lot - If the OnRisk field is disabled, then the work is carried out by the volume set in this parameter.
- Risk - Specifies the risk itself.
- PercentRisk - Used to calculate the deposit.
- Min Deposit - The minimum possible deposit at which the bot is still working.
- Limit Max Lot - Limit the maximum volume.
Other
- Magic - Magic number.
- Base TF - Key parameter. Responsible for the timeframe on which transactions are opened.
- Setup Filling - Set the Filling policy according to the requirements of your broker.