Indicator to Ea Robot Converter

4.33
  • Experts
  • Puiu Alex
    Puiu Alex

    Puiu Alex

    4.6 (11)
    I am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
    Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
    9 products 1 topic
  • Version: 3.2
  • Updated: 21 July 2026

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a comprehensive automation tool. Its primary function is to capture signals from any custom indicator (by reading Buy/Sell buffers) and convert them into automated trades. The EA is equipped with an advanced Grid/Martingale system, capital protection (Equity Stop), trailing options, and multiple filters (Time, Spread).

BUGS or REQUESTS - Contact telegram: @forextown

Reviews 9
bladesweep
123
bladesweep 2024.10.07 19:36 
 

Thanks for the EA, it works well together with your Indicator of choice. Well done!

Rajan D
45
Rajan D 2024.07.10 18:17 
 

Thanks for this wonderful EA. I applied my indicator to this EA and it gave good profits. Waiting for apdated version with more features.

Gouxiang Lan
187
Gouxiang Lan 2026.07.16 08:41 
 

Some fields in the Indicator to Ea Robot Converter input are completely invisible, especially the settings for the exit buffer. What do those fields mean?

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Gouxiang Lan
187
Gouxiang Lan 2026.07.16 08:41 
 

Some fields in the Indicator to Ea Robot Converter input are completely invisible, especially the settings for the exit buffer. What do those fields mean?

Puiu Alex
5192
Reply from developer Puiu Alex 2026.07.21 18:06
you put the buffer indicator there.
Konstantin Polle
722
Konstantin Polle 2026.05.11 05:57 
 

Good job but I don't have Break and trailingstop

Puiu Alex
5192
Reply from developer Puiu Alex 2026.05.21 12:48
thnaks, we are working on it.
[Deleted] 2025.09.08 07:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Puiu Alex
5192
Reply from developer Puiu Alex 2025.12.09 09:44
Thanks, Big Update Coming soon.
Winston Sim Siong Khim
280
Winston Sim Siong Khim 2025.06.10 14:53 
 

thank you for your kind contribution, try this EA on some MQL market indicators, sometimes it does open trade according to indicator signal, sometimes it just open before indicator give signal, the execution is not totally following indicator, need some improvement, thank you.

Puiu Alex
5192
Reply from developer Puiu Alex 2025.12.09 09:46
that is the indicator calculation . If you look on history is shows that there was a signal (arrow), but some indicator plot the arrow after some bars, and the EA cannot open a trade in the past.
picinova1977
56
picinova1977 2025.04.18 16:50 
 

open bar function is missing.

Puiu Alex
5192
Reply from developer Puiu Alex 2025.12.09 09:47
will add on the next update.
bladesweep
123
bladesweep 2024.10.07 19:36 
 

Thanks for the EA, it works well together with your Indicator of choice. Well done!

Puiu Alex
5192
Reply from developer Puiu Alex 2024.10.08 09:20
Thank you! If you need any help you can contact me on telegram: forextown
Happy trading!
Van Luc Tran
258
Van Luc Tran 2024.07.17 11:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rajan D
45
Rajan D 2024.07.10 18:17 
 

Thanks for this wonderful EA. I applied my indicator to this EA and it gave good profits. Waiting for apdated version with more features.

Ion Pecete
141
Ion Pecete 2024.07.10 14:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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